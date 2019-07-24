×

Amazon Is Bringing Prime Video to Oculus VR Headsets

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
prime video vr
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Oculus VR headset users just got one more video service to watch in their virtual living rooms: Amazon’s Prime Video service went live on Oculus Go, Quest and Samsung Gear VR headsets with a dedicated Prime Video VR app Wednesday.

In addition to access to the entire Prime Video catalog, Prime Video VR will also feature select 360-degree video films. At launch, these include “Invasion!” from Baobab Studios and “Greenland Melting” from Frontline and NOVA, according to a blog post.

The app offers users a way to watch Prime Video titles in a virtual theater setting, and also comes with voice search for the entire Prime catalog. Prime Video VR is at launch only available to Prime subscribers in the U.S. and the U.K., but there does seem to be a way for users who aren’t Prime subscribers to browse their Amazon Video purchases.

There has long been talk about Amazon expanding into VR. Back in 2016, job offers revealed that the company was looking to produce original VR content out of Amazon Studios. The company even hired former Tribeca director Genna Terranova to oversee its mixed reality content efforts. However, Terranova’s Linkedin page indicates that she has since moved on to a more general role within Amazon Studios, perhaps indicating less of a focus on original VR productions.

More Digital

  • prime video vr

    Amazon Is Bringing Prime Video to Oculus VR Headsets

    Oculus VR headset users just got one more video service to watch in their virtual living rooms: Amazon’s Prime Video service went live on Oculus Go, Quest and Samsung Gear VR headsets with a dedicated Prime Video VR app Wednesday. In addition to access to the entire Prime Video catalog, Prime Video VR will also [...]

  • Snapchat logos

    Snap Stock Back to IPO Price on Q2 Growth News

    Following Tuesday’s Q2 2019 earnings release, Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. saw its share price rebound to IPO levels Wednesday morning. Investors were embracing the stock on news that Snapchat was able to grow its base of daily active users by 13 million during the quarter. Snap shares surged as much as 17.5% Wednesday morning [...]

  • The New York Stock Exchange welcomes

    Listen: Cheddar Founder Jon Steinberg on Altice Sale, Building News Brands

    Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar and president of Altice News, likens the process of developing digital media companies to “the drug discovery business.” Steinberg tells Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast that developing Cheddar as a startup digital TV service offering business and entertainment news aimed at a millennial audience was similar to how pharmaceutical [...]

  • for web story

    Asian Streamer iflix Abruptly Exits Middle East

    Asia-based streamer iflix is pulling out of the Middle East after entering the region with some fanfare two years ago in a partnership with Kuwait-based mobile and data services operator Zain. Shuttering the streamer’s Iflix Arabia joint venture is taking place as disgruntled distributors with whom it has content deals complain about missing payments and [...]

  • Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson

    'Spotify Untold' Authors Reveal Secret Alliances, Internal Paranoia and Near Acquisitions

    Barely a page into the book “Spotify Untold,” Swedish authors Jonas Leijonhufvud (pictured at left) and Sven Carlsson paint an odd scene. The year is 2010 and Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek is facing a succession of obstacles gaining entry into the U.S. market — or, more specifically, infiltrating the tightly-networked and often nepotistic [...]

  • Vevo Hires Scott Anderson New Engineering

    Vevo Hires Scott Anderson as New Engineering and Product Head

    Music video streaming company Vevo has hired Scott Anderson as its new senior vice president of engineering and product, the company announced Wednesday morning. Anderson is joining the company from healthcare startup Conversa Health, where he served as chief technology officer. Prior to that, Anderson worked as director of engineering for Walmart Labs, developing mobile [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad