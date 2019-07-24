Amazon Is Bringing Prime Video to Oculus VR Headsets

Oculus VR headset users just got one more video service to watch in their virtual living rooms: Amazon’s Prime Video service went live on Oculus Go, Quest and Samsung Gear VR headsets with a dedicated Prime Video VR app Wednesday.

In addition to access to the entire Prime Video catalog, Prime Video VR will also feature select 360-degree video films. At launch, these include “Invasion!” from Baobab Studios and “Greenland Melting” from Frontline and NOVA, according to a blog post.

The app offers users a way to watch Prime Video titles in a virtual theater setting, and also comes with voice search for the entire Prime catalog. Prime Video VR is at launch only available to Prime subscribers in the U.S. and the U.K., but there does seem to be a way for users who aren’t Prime subscribers to browse their Amazon Video purchases.

There has long been talk about Amazon expanding into VR. Back in 2016, job offers revealed that the company was looking to produce original VR content out of Amazon Studios. The company even hired former Tribeca director Genna Terranova to oversee its mixed reality content efforts. However, Terranova’s Linkedin page indicates that she has since moved on to a more general role within Amazon Studios, perhaps indicating less of a focus on original VR productions.