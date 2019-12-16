×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Video Finally Lands on Dish’s Hopper

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Prime Video on Hopper 3
CREDIT: DISH

Dish Network customers with the satellite operator’s Hopper 3 DVR now have full access to the Amazon Prime Video app directly on their TV.

Amazon Prime joins Dish’s lineup of integrated streaming options available on the Hopper 3, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and SiriusXM’s Pandora.

Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 customers who also have a Prime membership from Amazon (or a standalone Prime Video account). Amazon’s 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

Now, Dish customers can use the Hopper 3 to access everything on Prime Video, including Amazon Originals like “Fleabag,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from the same platform as their Dish TV programming. To access the Prime Video app, users can say “Launch Prime Video” into the Dish voice remote or launch the experience via the guide on channel 301.

Amazon Prime Video on Hopper gives our customers the most seamless way to access the content they already know and love,” said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV. “Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience.”

Popular on Variety

“We’re committed to providing customers with the best viewing experience possible and that means giving them even more ways to watch Prime Video,” said Andrew Bennett, director of worldwide business development for Amazon Prime Video. “With Prime Video now available on Hopper 3, we are making it easy for even more Dish customers to immediately start enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video.”

Dish’s Hopper 3 has 16 tuners, 2 terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, ad-skipping features PrimeTime Anytime and AutoHop, integrated internet apps, and voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Dish voice remote.

More Digital

  • Amazon Prime Video on Hopper 3

    Amazon Prime Video Finally Lands on Dish’s Hopper

    Dish Network customers with the satellite operator’s Hopper 3 DVR now have full access to the Amazon Prime Video app directly on their TV. Amazon Prime joins Dish’s lineup of integrated streaming options available on the Hopper 3, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and SiriusXM’s Pandora. Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 [...]

  • PewDiePie aka Felix KjellbergFelix Kjellberg 'This

    PewDiePie Announces He's Taking a Break From YouTube in 2020

    The gamer behind YouTube’s most-watched channel, PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg), announced in his latest Pew News video, posted Saturday, that he is planning to take a break from the platform next year. Towards the end of the video, which slams YouTube for its inability to effectively enforce its latest policy updates, Kjellberg says, “I [...]

  • Cenk Uygur

    Bernie Sanders Retracts Endorsement of Young Turks Founder Cenk Uygur After Backlash

    Bernie Sanders pulled his support for Cenk Uygur’s congressional bid, with the Vermont independent in part acknowledging that Sanders’ supporters were “frustrated” about the endorsement. Sanders, who’s running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, cited Uygur’s announcement Friday that he would not be accepting any endorsements. In a statement, Sanders alluded to sexist and other [...]

  • Tana MongeauStreamy Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly

    Streamy Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

    The 9th Annual Streamy Awards — honoring the best from YouTube and online video — were held Friday night in Beverly Hills. Tana Mongeau (pictured above) was named Creator of the Year and Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning” won Show of the Year in the two fan-voted Audience Choice categories. David Dobrik picked up [...]

  • NBC News - Quibi

    NBC News Digital Workers Form New Union

    A group of approximately 150 editorial workers who help produce some of NBC News digital content have formed a union, citing a desire to push their employer to work more seriously through such issues as equal pay and the recent handling of sensitive stories. Editorial employees of NBC News Digital won certification of their union [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad