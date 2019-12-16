Amazon Prime Video Finally Lands on Dish’s Hopper

Dish Network customers with the satellite operator’s Hopper 3 DVR now have full access to the Amazon Prime Video app directly on their TV.

Amazon Prime joins Dish’s lineup of integrated streaming options available on the Hopper 3, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and SiriusXM’s Pandora.

Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 customers who also have a Prime membership from Amazon (or a standalone Prime Video account). Amazon’s 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

Now, Dish customers can use the Hopper 3 to access everything on Prime Video, including Amazon Originals like “Fleabag,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from the same platform as their Dish TV programming. To access the Prime Video app, users can say “Launch Prime Video” into the Dish voice remote or launch the experience via the guide on channel 301.

“Amazon Prime Video on Hopper gives our customers the most seamless way to access the content they already know and love,” said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV. “Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience.”

“We’re committed to providing customers with the best viewing experience possible and that means giving them even more ways to watch Prime Video,” said Andrew Bennett, director of worldwide business development for Amazon Prime Video. “With Prime Video now available on Hopper 3, we are making it easy for even more Dish customers to immediately start enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video.”

Dish’s Hopper 3 has 16 tuners, 2 terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, ad-skipping features PrimeTime Anytime and AutoHop, integrated internet apps, and voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Dish voice remote.