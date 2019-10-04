Amazon Prime Video App Mysteriously Vanishes From Apple App Store, Apple TV

Where did Amazon’s Prime Video app go?

On Friday, the ecommerce giant’s streaming app was no longer available in Apple’s App Store for iOS, nor was it available in the Apple TV app. Prime Video also doesn’t show up in searches on the Apple services.

Puzzled users across the globe posted on social media about the sudden absence of Prime Video on Apple’s platforms, with some speculating that the issue may be related to a technical problem rather than a business dispute.

Reps for Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Those who have previously installed Prime Video on their Apple devices said they were still able to use it. The disappearance of the Prime Video app from the Apple services was reported earlier by AppleInsider.

Amazon first released a Prime Video app for iOS in 2012. The two companies had haggled for several years over distribution of the Prime Video app on Apple TV, before Apple added Amazon’s Prime Video to the device in December 2017.