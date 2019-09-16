Amazon Prime Video Coming to Altice’s Optimum, Suddenlink Cable Services

Altice USA plans to launch Amazon Prime Video for Optimum and Suddenlink cable customers nationwide in the next few months, under a pact announced Monday.

Altice is the third pay-TV operator in the U.S. with a distribution deal for Amazon Prime Video, after Comcast and Cox Communications.

The cable operator is adding Prime Video to Altice One, its integrated entertainment and broadband set-top box and service, which also offers other internet-video apps including for Netflix and YouTube. Altice USA doesn’t have a specific launch date for Prime Video, saying it will become available in “the coming months.”

The integration of Prime Video into Altice One (which requires a separate subscription with Amazon) makes the video-streaming service available directly on Altice One alongside a user’s live TV, on demand, and other streaming video services. Additionally, Prime Video content will be accessible via the Altice One voice-activated remote control.

Separately, Altice USA and Amazon previously teamed up on Altice Amplify, a smart speaker featuring high-fidelity audio from Devialet and built-in Amazon Alexa for smart-home control, including control of Altice One.