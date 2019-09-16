×
Amazon Prime Video Coming to Altice's Optimum, Suddenlink Cable Services

Todd Spangler

Altice One set-top
CREDIT: Courtesy of Altice USA

Altice USA plans to launch Amazon Prime Video for Optimum and Suddenlink cable customers nationwide in the next few months, under a pact announced Monday.

Altice is the third pay-TV operator in the U.S. with a distribution deal for Amazon Prime Video, after Comcast and Cox Communications.

The cable operator is adding Prime Video to Altice One, its integrated entertainment and broadband set-top box and service, which also offers other internet-video apps including for Netflix and YouTube. Altice USA doesn’t have a specific launch date for Prime Video, saying it will become available in “the coming months.”

The integration of Prime Video into Altice One (which requires a separate subscription with Amazon) makes the video-streaming service available directly on Altice One alongside a user’s live TV, on demand, and other streaming video services. Additionally, Prime Video content will be accessible via the Altice One voice-activated remote control.

Separately, Altice USA and Amazon previously teamed up on Altice Amplify, a smart speaker featuring high-fidelity audio from Devialet and built-in Amazon Alexa for smart-home control, including control of Altice One.

