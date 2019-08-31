What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2019

×

If you’re looking for movies to watch in September, Amazon Prime will let you have a Max Rockatansky marathon. “Mad Max” movies “The Road Warrior” and “Beyond Thunderdome” are among the titles hitting the service next month. If you’re looking for something new, on the other hand, the rotoscope original series “Undone,” about a young woman’s journey to prevent the death of her father by manipulating time, will be available for streaming on the 13th.

As for other options, you can get caught up in a web of Pentagon intrigue with Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman in “No Way Out.” Disco dance to the Bee Gees with John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever.” Curate your own Reese Witherspoon double feature with “Election” and “Legally Blonde.” Snack on popcorn while watching the daring corn silo scene in “Witness.” Take a Martian vacation with Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Total Recall.”

See the full list of titles below.

Sept. 3

Victoria:  Season 3

Sept. 6

Late Night
Niko and the Sword of Light

Sept. 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos: Season 1
Undone: Season 1

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Season 8

Sept. 27

Rango
Transparent Musicale Finale

Sept. 30

A Night at the Roxbury
Air Force One
Be Cool
Behave Yourself
Big Top Pee-wee
Bolden
Bulldog Courage
Buried Alive
Chained for Life
Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand
Cloverfield
Cowboy and the Senorita
Darkness Falls
Daughter of the Tong
Days of Thunder
Dead Heat
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Dreamcatcher
Dreaming Out Loud
Election
Event Horizon
Face Off
Forces of Nature
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Gothika
Harlem Nights
Hearts in Bondage
Here’s Flash Casey
Hi De Ho
High Noon
Hollywood My Home Town
Hunting
Insomnia
Kalifornia
Kicking and Screaming
Legally Blonde
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Matriarch
Mousehunt
Much Ado About Nothing
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Way Out
Permanent Midnight
Platoon
Platoon 4K
Play It Again, Sam
Project Nim
Regression
Saturday Night Fever
Setup
Stargate
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Cotton Club
The Deadly Companions
The Klansman
The Life of David Gale
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Total Recall
Trading Mom
True Colors
True Grit
Varsity Blues
We Die Young
What Lies Beneath
Witness
You’ve Got Mail

