What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2019

If you’re looking for movies to watch in September, Amazon Prime will let you have a Max Rockatansky marathon. “Mad Max” movies “The Road Warrior” and “Beyond Thunderdome” are among the titles hitting the service next month. If you’re looking for something new, on the other hand, the rotoscope original series “Undone,” about a young woman’s journey to prevent the death of her father by manipulating time, will be available for streaming on the 13th.

As for other options, you can get caught up in a web of Pentagon intrigue with Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman in “No Way Out.” Disco dance to the Bee Gees with John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever.” Curate your own Reese Witherspoon double feature with “Election” and “Legally Blonde.” Snack on popcorn while watching the daring corn silo scene in “Witness.” Take a Martian vacation with Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Total Recall.”

See the full list of titles below.

Sept. 3

Victoria: Season 3

Sept. 6

Late Night

Niko and the Sword of Light

Sept. 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos: Season 1

Undone: Season 1

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Season 8

Sept. 27

Rango

Transparent Musicale Finale

Sept. 30

A Night at the Roxbury

Air Force One

Be Cool

Behave Yourself

Big Top Pee-wee

Bolden

Bulldog Courage

Buried Alive

Chained for Life

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand

Cloverfield

Cowboy and the Senorita

Darkness Falls

Daughter of the Tong

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Dreamcatcher

Dreaming Out Loud

Election

Event Horizon

Face Off

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Gothika

Harlem Nights

Hearts in Bondage

Here’s Flash Casey

Hi De Ho

High Noon

Hollywood My Home Town

Hunting

Insomnia

Kalifornia

Kicking and Screaming

Legally Blonde

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Matriarch

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Way Out

Permanent Midnight

Platoon

Platoon 4K

Play It Again, Sam

Project Nim

Regression

Saturday Night Fever

Setup

Stargate

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Cotton Club

The Deadly Companions

The Klansman

The Life of David Gale

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Total Recall

Trading Mom

True Colors

True Grit

Varsity Blues

We Die Young

What Lies Beneath

Witness

You’ve Got Mail