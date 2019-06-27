×

Amazon Prime Day Concert: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sza, Becky G to Perform in Live Kick-Off Event

Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th Annual Talent Show, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2018The Ally Coalition takes action for LGBTQ equality. Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff founded The Ally Coalition to end discrimination against LGBTQ people by highlighting systemic inequality and LGBTQ-serving organizations and creating opportunities for fans and entertainers to advocate for equality.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s first-ever Prime Day live-streaming concert, an event to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza.

The two-hour July 10 special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”).

The concert will stream live on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available exclusively to Amazon’s 100 million-plus Prime members worldwide. The Prime Day Concert, presented by Amazon Music, also will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time with select songs from each performance.

Ten-time Grammy Award winner Swift is set to perform her new singles “You Need To Calm Down” and “Me!,” the latter of which Amazon said broke records as the biggest single debut of any song in the history of Amazon Music.

The special live concert, besides aiming to lure new subscribers to Amazon Music, is the lead-in to Prime Day 2019 — which will actually run 48 hours, offering discounts on more than 1 million products. This year’s Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15, concluding two days later.

During the live Prime Day Concert, Amazon will promote “Carnival Row,” the upcoming Amazon original fantasy drama series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, slated to premiere Aug. 30. It also will present new clips from “Modern Love,” an upcoming romantic series based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, as well as clips of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” ahead of their new seasons, and exclusive clips and teasers of upcoming Prime Video releases including superhero drama “The Boys,” animated series “Undone” from the creators of “BoJack Horseman,” and forthcoming stand-up comedy specials.

