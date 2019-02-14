×
Amazon Abandons Plans for New York Headquarters

Janko Roettgers

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon
CREDIT: DI MARCO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Responding to a growing backlash, Amazon is officially abandoning its plans to build a new base of operations in New York. The company had planned to split its second headquarters, dubbed “HQ2” between New York and Northern Virginia. Now, it seems to change its tune on concentrating operational capacities altogether.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” the company said in a statement. “We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”

Amazon had faced scrutiny for receiving over $3 billion in tax and other incentives, and was heavily courted by state officials while it went through a public application process for its HQ2 location. At one point, New York governor Andrew Cuomo even suggested that he would change his name to “Amazon Cuomo” to win the company’s contract. However, the deal was opposed by a number of local politicians, as well as high-profile progressive Democrats including representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Thursday, Amazon blamed officials for torpedoing its plans. “While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City,” the company said in its statement.

Amazon also said that it wasn’t going to give up on New York altogether: “There are currently over 5,000 Amazon employees in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island, and we plan to continue growing these teams.”

Developing.

