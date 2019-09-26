Amazon Is The Biggest Purveyor of European Films Globally

Amazon ranks as the biggest purveyor of European films outside of Europe with two times more titles than Netflix, according to a report by Ampere Analysis for the European Audiovisual Observatory.

European films make up 14% of all unique titles in the 79 global subscription-based VOD services across 21 countries worldwide, according the data collected by Ampers Analysis in June.

Amazon has 3,281 unique European films and Netflix has 1,816 of them in 14 and 20 countries outside of Europe, respectively.

With 16 subscription-based VOD services boasting a total of 4 095 European films, North America stands as the number-one purveyor, following by China with three SVOD services (Youku, iQiyi and Tencent Video) featuring a total 2,585 European titles. Ranking third and fourth, Russia (with three services) and Australia & New Zealand (with eight services services) stream 1 813 and 1 644 European films, respectively.

Southeast Asia, meanwhile, has the lowest amount of European films with only 761 titles spread across 17 streaming services.

In terms of production exports, the U.K. is, by far, the biggest supplier of European films with 38% of European titles, followed by France (18%), Germany (12%), Italy (11%) and Spain (6%),” said the report. These countries represent 85% of European films. Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, the Nordics and Ireland account for 11% of the European films analysed in the 79 SVOD catalogues.

The romantic comedy “Love Actually” (pictured) is the film that’s the most present on services.

Along with all other streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will have to secure at least a 30% share of European content in their catalogues by the end of 2020.