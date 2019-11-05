×

Amazon Prime Video Acquires 'Narcos vs Zombies' Series Set in Mexico

Todd Spangler

Amazon Prime Video Mexico - Narcos-v-Zombies
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

An army of the undead along the U.S.-Mexico border will collide with drug lords and the American military in “Narcos vs Zombies,” a Mexican TV production coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Amazon announced “Narcos vs Zombies,” an eight-episode series that blends sci-fi, horror and action genres, will be available exclusively next year on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, including Mexico and the rest of Latin America. The series is produced by Dynamo and Red Creek Productions.

The action-drama series is a Mexican production created and written by Nicolas Entel (“Pecados De Mi Padre”) and Miguel Tejada Flores (“Screamers,” “Beyond Re-Animator”) and directed by Rigoberto Castañeda (Diablero, Hasta Que Te Conocí). Entel serves as showrunner.

“Narcos vs Zombies” stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta (“Snowfall,” “Rambo: Last Blood”), Fátima Molina (“Falco,” “Sueño en Otro Idioma”), Horacio García Rojas (“Diablero,” “Narcos: Mexico”), Nery Arredondo (“Vuelven”) and Adria Morales (“La Reina Soy Yo”).

In “Narcos vs Zombies,” legendary narco kingpin Alonso Marroquín (Peris-Mencheta) escapes from a high-security Mexican prison with his son Lucas (Arredondo) and finds refuge hiding at Paradiso, a remote drug rehab facility located on the U.S. side of the border. Meanwhile, test subjects from a failed U.S. military experiment — intended to transform wounded soldiers into killing machines — are left for dead near the border, only to revive as deadly mutant zombies. A Mexican SWAT team pursuing the Marroquíns is infected by the zombie horde, becoming a zombie army in its own right. Alerted to the threat, the U.S. Army embarks on a mission to annihilate them.

“We are always looking to bring new kinds of premium content to our Prime members, therefore we are very excited about this new and innovative series that will surely be loved by fans of a variety of genres,” Javier Szerman, head of Mexico originals for Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement, adding, “The story of ‘Narcos vs Zombies’ is something that hasn’t been done at this scale in Latin America.”

Red Creek, established in New York City and Buenos Aires in 2001, has worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from the movie “Paddington 2” to shows for Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Arte and Sky. “The series is a lot of fun, action-packed and features amazing VFX, but it will also likely ruffle some feathers as it deals with several important — and controversial — current affairs,” said Entel, who is a founding partner of Red Creek.

Dynamo CEO Andrés Calderón commented, “The level of complexity in the production of this series added with the blending of genres will bring audiences a story which they have never before seen.”

“Narcos vs Zombies” is the most recent Amazon Prime Video original series announced for Mexico, along with local original series like “Diablo Guardian,” “LOL: Last One Laughing,” “Un Extraño Enemigo,” “El Juego de las Llaves” and the recently launched “Derbez Family Vacation.” The service also includes other Amazon originals including award-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Boys,” “Good Omens” and “Carnival Row.”

