Amazon Music Expands Access to Free Streaming Service, Spotify Stock Falls

Amazon Music is now streaming — for free, with ads — across more platforms, bolstering competition with Spotify’s free tier.

Starting Monday, Amazon said, customers now listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free on their favorite devices on Amazon Music. It’s available to anyone in the U.S., U.K. and Germany who doesn’t have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The ecommerce giant previously launched Amazon Music’s free streaming tier in the U.S. for customers of its Alexa voice assistant in April 2019. Now, the free, ad-supported service is available on the Amazon Music app for iOS, Android and Fire TV, as well as the web.

The announcement caused Spotify shares to slump Monday — with the stock closing down 4.9%.

Amazon continues to offer access to its catalog of over 2 million songs to Prime members for no additional charge and with no ads.

In addition, the ad-free Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to 50 million songs and the latest new releases; currently, the company is offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents. Regularly, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year for an annual subscription for Prime members; for non-Prime customers, the regular fee is $9.99 per month.