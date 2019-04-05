You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Is Said to Work on Wireless Alexa Earbuds

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is working on its own wireless earbuds that will offer direct access to the company’s Alexa smart assistant, according to a Bloomberg report out this week. The earbuds are said to be similar to Apple’s Airpods, and could launch as early as this year.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The earbuds will reportedly work similar to Amazon’s Echo speakers, and respond to the “Alexa” wake word to access the company’s smart assistant. Users will be able to ask for music, weather reports and even offer voice-based shopping functionality.

The company is said to put a lot of effort into the product’s sound quality, with the goal of making them sound better than Apple’s Airpods. At the same time, Amazon may try to undercut the Airpod’s $199 price point.

Amazon has had a mixed history with its own consumer electronics. The company has generally done very well in areas where it has been able to establish a new product, such as the Kindle e-book reader and the Echo smart speaker.

Competing with existing products on the other hand has been a bit harder, with the most notable flop being the company’s ill-fated Fire phone, which got discontinued just a year after its 2014 introduction.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Amazon May Be Building Its Own

    Amazon Is Said to Work on Wireless Alexa Earbuds

    Amazon is working on its own wireless earbuds that will offer direct access to the company’s Alexa smart assistant, according to a Bloomberg report out this week. The earbuds are said to be similar to Apple’s Airpods, and could launch as early as this year. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. [...]

  • Sky

    Merger of Sky, NBCU Operations Begins Post-Comcast Takeover

    Comcast’s takeover of Sky has resulted in its first round of reorganization plans, including the merger of some Sky and NBCUniversal International operations. In an email to staff Friday, Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch outlined the upcoming changes. The first will see NBCU’s U.K. pay-TV channels folded with Sky’s and based in one location, in Osterley, west [...]

  • ‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    ‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Shazam!” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.69 million through Sunday for 990 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures [...]

  • Snapchat Games Launches With Titles From

    Snapchat Launches Its Games Platform, Starting With Six Titles

    Snapchat maker Snap officially launched its gaming platform at its first partner summit in Los Angeles Thursday, unveiling a six titles from companies like Zynga and ZeptoLabs, and also laying the groundwork for a bigger focus on social gaming. “Last year, mobile gaming was a $77 billion industry,” said Snapchat product director Will Wu Thursday. [...]

  • Snapchats New Originals Feature Shows About

    Snapchat Announces 10 New Originals From BuzzFeed, New Form and Others

    Snapchat maker Snap is getting ready to unleash 10 new shows on its audience: The company used its first-ever Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles Thursday to announce new original content, ranging from unscripted daily entertainment news to scripted shows starring zombies, sneaker culture and teenage angst. “Mobile is now the dominant medium for telling [...]

  • Snapchat Announces Ad Network, Launches Stories

    With Syndicated Stories and an Ad Network, Snapchat Cautiously Opens Up

    Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wants to have it both ways: Keep Snapchat insulated from the darker sides of the internet, and also open it up to some of the rest of the web. Spiegel shared these dueling visions during the company’s first partner summit in Los Angeles Thursday. In a keynote speech, the chief executive [...]

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and

    Jeff Bezos Will Retain 75% of Couple's Amazon Stock After Divorce

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will keep 75% of the shares in the ecommerce giant that were jointly held with his wife, MacKenzie — and he retain full voting control of all of the couple’s shares — after the two finalized terms of their divorce. In addition, MacKenzie is granting Jeff her full interest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad