Amazon’s IMDb Launches Free Ad-Supported Movie, TV Service in U.S.

Amazon has extended its tentacles into the ad-supported VOD space — stocking IMDb with a back-catalog of dozens of movies and TV shows that are free to watch.

The Amazon-owned movie database site has launched IMDb Freedive (imdb.com/freedive), a free streaming video channel available in the U.S.

TV shows on IMDb Freedive include past seasons of “Fringe,” “Heroes,” “The Bachelor,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Duck Dynasty,” “Quantum Leap,” “Born This Way” and “Without a Trace.” Movies on the service include “Awakenings,” “A Few Good Men,” “Foxcatcher,” “Memento,” “Monster,” “Run Lola Run,” “The Illusionist,” “The Last Samurai,” “True Romance” and Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.”

The Freedive service is available on the IMDb website via computer and on all Amazon Fire TV devices.

To date, IMDb has produced short-form original series, such as “The IMDb Show,” “Casting Calls” and “No Small Parts,” as well as trailers and celebrity interviews. Freedive represents a bigger push to monetize video content with full-length movies and hit TV shows.

“Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch,” Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, said in a statement. “We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps.”

IMDb Freedive also taps into Amazon’s X-Ray feature, which lets viewers access information pulled from IMDb about a title’s cast, crew, trivia, soundtracks and more. Starting this week, Fire TV device customers will see a new IMDb Freedive icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row, or they can use Alexa voice commands — “Alexa, go to Freedive” — to access the content.

Amazon, which acquired IMDb in 1998, claims the site has more than 250 million unique monthly users worldwide.