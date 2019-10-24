Amazon Hits $70 Billion in Q3 Sales But Income Falls, as Bezos Touts One-Day Shipping

Amazon.com beat expectations on the top line for the third quarter of 2019 but fell short on earnings per share — driving the stock down more than 7%.

In his remarks about the earnings, CEO Jeff Bezos said Amazon is gearing up to make millions of products available to Prime members for one-day shipping, a major initiative for the company that has cut into profits.

Amazon’s net sales increased 24% to $70.0 billion in the third quarter. Net income for the third quarter decreased 28%, to $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per diluted share. Analysts had expected Amazon to post revenue of $68.81 billion and EPS of $4.62.

Operating income decreased to $3.2 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $3.7 billion in third quarter 2018.

“We are ramping up to make our 25th holiday season the best ever for Prime customers — with millions of products available for free one-day delivery,” Bezos said in a prepared statement. “Customers love the transition of Prime from two days to one day — they’ve already ordered billions of items with free one-day delivery this year. It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers. And although it’s counterintuitive, the fastest delivery speeds generate the least carbon emissions because these products ship from fulfillment centers very close to the customer — it simply becomes impractical to use air or long ground routes. Huge thanks to all the teams helping deliver for customers this holiday.”

More to come.