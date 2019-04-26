Amazon Said to Work on High-Definition Music Service

Amazon is working on a high-definition tier for its paid music service, according to a new Music Business Worldwide report. The e-commerce giant has been talking to multiple rights holders about launching a high-definition service, which is likely going be priced around $15 per month, according to the report.

Amazon could potentially launch the new tier before the end of the year; a company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new service tier would compete with a number of other high-resolution streaming services in the marketplace. Deezer first launched in the U.S. with a high-resolution tier, which offers access to lossless audio for $19.99 per month. Tidal also offers lossless audio streaming for $19.99 per month.

Amazon’s current music service is priced $9.99 per month, with a $2 discount for Prime subscribers. The company is also offering a $3.99 tier for consumers who want unlimited music listening on one single Echo speaker or Fire TV, and has a separate free plan for Prime subscribers that is based on personalized playlists, but doesn’t offer full on-demand access to its entire catalog.

Amazon’s interest in high-definition audio isn’t entirely surprising: The company has been moving upmarket with its audio hardware in recent months, and recently released an Echo Link Amp product for audiophile consumers interested in Alexa voice control.