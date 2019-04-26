×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Said to Work on High-Definition Music Service

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
A general view of atmosphere at an Amazon Kindle Press Conference at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, CalifAmazon Press Conference, Santa Monica, USA
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

Amazon is working on a high-definition tier for its paid music service, according to a new Music Business Worldwide report. The e-commerce giant has been talking to multiple rights holders about launching a high-definition service, which is likely going be priced around $15 per month, according to the report.

Amazon could potentially launch the new tier before the end of the year; a company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new service tier would compete with a number of other high-resolution streaming services in the marketplace. Deezer first launched in the U.S. with a high-resolution tier, which offers access to lossless audio for $19.99 per month. Tidal also offers lossless audio streaming for $19.99 per month.

Amazon’s current music service is priced $9.99 per month, with a $2 discount for Prime subscribers. The company is also offering a $3.99 tier for consumers who want unlimited music listening on one single Echo speaker or Fire TV, and has a separate free plan for Prime subscribers that is based on personalized playlists, but doesn’t offer full on-demand access to its entire catalog.

Related

Amazon’s interest in high-definition audio isn’t entirely surprising: The company has been moving upmarket with its audio hardware in recent months, and recently released an Echo Link Amp product for audiophile consumers interested in Alexa voice control.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Digital

  • A general view of atmosphere at

    Amazon Said to Work on High-Definition Music Service

    Amazon is working on a high-definition tier for its paid music service, according to a new Music Business Worldwide report. The e-commerce giant has been talking to multiple rights holders about launching a high-definition service, which is likely going be priced around $15 per month, according to the report. Amazon could potentially launch the new [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Google Plugs ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Thanos Easter Egg

    As if “Avengers: Endgame” needed any more publicity: Google has added an easter egg to its search engine to further plug the latest Marvel flick that demonstrates just how destructive super-villain Thanos can be. To unlock the easter egg, you’ll just have to google Thanos, find the gauntlet icon hiding in the info sidebar (or [...]

  • Cinedigm-Comcast-X1-Contv-Docurama

    Comcast Xfinity X1 Adds Cinedigm's CONtv and Docurama to VOD Lineup

    Comcast’s Xfinity X1 now offers Cinedigm’s subscription-based video services CONtv and Docurama, continuing the expansion of the cable operator’s internet-delivered entertainment options. CONtv, priced at $4.99 per month, offers a selection of classic cult films and series, and Docurama ($2.99 per month) provides a library of documentaries. The two Cinedigm properties follow the launch of [...]

  • Sinemia

    Sinemia Shuts Down U.S. Movie-Ticket Subscription Service

    Sinemia, a would-be rival to MoviePass, is closing down its U.S. operations — telling customers it could not find “a path to sustainability” amid legal headaches, competitive pressures and the challenging economics of the business model. The company announced the shutdown in a notice on its website Thursday. “While we are proud to have created [...]

  • APOS: Asia Streamer Hooq Heads for

    APOS: Asia Streamer Hooq Heads for 100 Original Shows

    Asian video streaming service Hooq has committed itself to developing at least 100 original shows and films by the end of this year. They will be produced in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and India, and range in genre terms from horror to comedy and from factual to lifestyle. The company has begun the immediate release [...]

  • APOS: Turner and Tencent Reteam on

    APOS: Turner and Tencent Reteam on Tuzki-Starring 'Second Time'

    Turner Asia Pacific and China’s Tencent are joining forces for “Second Time Around,” a Chinese drama that will air later this year. The series makes use of Tuzki, a Turner owned animated character that has become famous as an emoticon in Tencent’s WeChat universe. Turner is licensing the character and will invest in the series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad