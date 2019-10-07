×

Amazon Brings Its Freetime Kids Service to Fire TV

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
amazon freetime on fire tv
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is bringing its Freetime kids service to Fire TV, starting with its Fire TV stick devices: The app allows parents to set age limits, content restrictions, and even limit the amount of time their little ones spend watching TV every day.

Freetime apps previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Amazon is also making Freetime available through Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

However, these apps really only make sense if you also pay for Amazon’s Freetime Unlimited subscription. Feetime Unlimited subscribers get ad-free access to movies and TV shows from LEGO, Amazon Studios and Mattel, as well as select titles from the Prime Video catalog.

Amazon charges consumers $4.99 per month for access to its Freetime unlimited tier, with a $2 monthly discount for Prime subscribers. Families with multiple kids can get individual profiles, and access to multiple streams, for $9.99 per month ($6.99 for Prime subscribers).

The new Freetime app for Fire TV will roll out on Fire TV sticks and Fire TV devices first, and then come to select Fire TV edition TV sets in the near future.

In addition to the Freetime app for Fire TV, Amazon also announced a dedicated Kindle Fire Kids Edition device Monday. The kid-friendly e-reader comes with a year of free access to Freetime Unlimited, as well as an extended warranty and a cover, and costs $110.

More Digital

  • amazon freetime on fire tv

    Amazon Brings Its Freetime Kids Service to Fire TV

    Amazon is bringing its Freetime kids service to Fire TV, starting with its Fire TV stick devices: The app allows parents to set age limits, content restrictions, and even limit the amount of time their little ones spend watching TV every day. Freetime apps previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets, as well as iOS and [...]

  • onn-Roku-Smart-Soundbar

    Roku, Walmart Launch Co-Branded Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

    Roku has once again teamed up with Walmart to release lower-priced editions of its hardware: The streaming device maker announced Monday that it is now selling cheaper versions of its recently-introduced soundbar and subwoofer through the retail giant. Co-branded as Roku onn, the two products are selling for just $129 each at Walmart. That’s $50 [...]

  • Bonnie Hammer Matt Strauss Paul Telegdy

    NBCUniversal Shakeup: Bonnie Hammer to Head Studios, Paul Telegdy Goes Solo at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    A massive management shakeup is imminent at NBCUniversal that will see Bonnie Hammer shift from launching the Peacock streaming platform to overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Comcast veteran Matt Strauss is joining NBCUniversal as the new head of Peacock, while Paul Telegdy will become the solo chairman of NBC Entertainment, multiple sources close [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook to Pay $40 Million to Settle Claims It Inflated Video Viewing Data

    Facebook has admitted it overstated video-viewing metrics over an 18-month period from 2015-16 — and was promptly hit with lawsuits from advertisers claiming they overpaid for video ads based on the inflated data. Now the social-media giant agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit under which it will fork over $40 million to advertisers claiming they [...]

  • YouTube How to Be Mark Ronson

    YouTube Sets Mark Ronson Documentary Film Streaming Premiere Date

    Mark Ronson is the subject of YouTube’s latest original release, with documentary film “How to Be: Mark Ronson,” set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 12, for free on the video platform. The film promises previously unreleased footage chronicling the 44-year-old Brit’s ascent in the music biz, plus exclusive interviews with collaborators including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, [...]

  • New Orleans Saints running back Latavius

    NFL Expands Game Pass Deal With OverTier Beyond Europe, Replacing Endeavor Streaming

    For the 2019 season, the NFL has consolidated nearly all international-streaming operations for its Game Pass premium subscription service with OverTier, which will now power the over-the-top football package in 181 countries and territories. Since 2017, OverTier has held the rights to operate NFL Game Pass in Europe, covering 61 territories/countries in the region. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad