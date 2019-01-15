×
Fire TV Stick Gets Voice Control Upgrade

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is giving its Fire TV streaming stick a no-cost upgrade: The company will include its Alexa voice remote with device controls with the Fire TV stick going forward, while keeping the price at $39.99.

The new remote, which was previously only available with the slightly pricier Fire TV 4K stick, includes both a power button and a volume rocker, which can be used to directly control most TV sets.

Amazon previously sold its Fire TV Stick with a more basic remote control, and offered users interested in voice and device control the ability to upgrade by purchasing the voice remote separately.

This is still an option for users who bought a Fire TV Stick in the past, and Amazon is even giving these users another incentive to make the jump: The company is selling the voice remote for just $14.99, which is half off from its previous price, while supplies last.

Amazon announced at CES that Fire TV devices, including streaming adapters and Fire TV-based TV sets, now have over 30 million monthly active users. This announcement came just days after Roku revealed that it had 27 million monthly active households in Q4.

  Fire TV Stick Gets Voice Control Upgrade

