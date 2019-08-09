×

Your Amazon Echo May Have Been Built by Teenagers Working Illegal Overtime Hours

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon contract manufacturer Foxconn has been accused of recruiting over 1500 underage interns from local vocational schools to work on Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. These interns were forced to work overtime and night shifts, which is against local laws, and were being paid less than regular workers.

The accusations were made this week in a new report by China Labor Watch, which also said that the company pressured its student interns to put in those extra hours. “If interns were unwilling to work overtime or night shifts, the factory would arrange for teachers to pressure workers,” the report states. “For interns who refuse to work overtime and night shifts, the factory requests teachers from their schools to fire them.”

Foxconn told The Guardian, which was first to report on the accusations, that these kinds of violations had occurred in the past. “There have been instances in the past where lax oversight on the part of the local management team has allowed this to happen,” the company said, while promising to take steps against such violations in the future. “This is not acceptable and we have taken immediate steps to ensure it will not be repeated,” the company said in its statement to the paper.

Related

Amazon also said that it wasn’t going to tolerate these labor law violations, with a spokesperson telling media: “We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level. Additional teams of specialists arrived on-site yesterday to investigate, and we’ve initiated weekly audits of this issue.”

The China Labor Watch report in question highlights the working conditions at just one Foxconn factory, which employs just shy of 7500 workers. Altogether, Foxconn employs over 800,000 workers across mainland China, which assemble a wide variety of products from companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Nintendo and others.

The company has faced accusations of labor law violations in the past, including reports that stressful working conditions and dire living situations in its company-run dorm rooms were causing a wave of suicides in 2010.

Foxconn is not alone with these problems, which ultimately point to a bigger issue: The consumer electronics industry’s practice to keep products secret until the very last minute, and then ship them on the day of a public unveil, forces manufacturers to use massive overtime cycles, with workers often pushing 60 hours or more.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Foxconn Factory Had Teenage Interns Working

    Your Amazon Echo May Have Been Built by Teenagers Working Illegal Overtime Hours

    Amazon contract manufacturer Foxconn has been accused of recruiting over 1500 underage interns from local vocational schools to work on Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. These interns were forced to work overtime and night shifts, which is against local laws, and were being paid less than regular workers. The accusations were made this week in a [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Takes on Spotify With Free Analytics Tool for Artists

    On Thursday Apple Music brought its free analytics tool, Apple Music for Artists, out of beta and officially into the world. The product, available to verified musicians and their reps, is available on desktop or iOS devices and uses Apple Music streaming data to give artists a picture of their global impact and industry milestones. It’s metrics [...]

  • Activision Q2 2019 Results Above Expectations,

    Activision Blizzard Q2 Beats Outlook, But Not Last Year's Second Quarter

    Down may not be the new up after all: Activision Blizzard celebrated its Q2 2019 earnings as a success story Thursday, with CEO Bobby Kotick saying: “Our second quarter results exceeded our prior outlook for both revenue and earnings per share.” But while the results were considerably better than the company’s previous outlook for the [...]

  • Glow - Brian Elieson & Amira

    Podcast-Payment Startup Glow Raises $2.3 Million From Greycroft, Nas, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and Others

    Glow Technologies, a startup whose platform lets podcast creators set up payment options for fans to fund their shows, has raised $2.3 million in seed financing from backers including venture-capital firm Greycroft, rap artist Nas and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo investment company. Greycroft led the round with participation from WndrCo, Norwest Venture Partners, PSL Ventures, and [...]

  • Gayle Fuguitt

    Gayle Fuguitt to Exit Foursquare After Acquisition of Snap's Placed Location-Based Ad Unit

    Marketing veteran Gayle Fuguitt is leaving as Foursquare’s chief of customer insight and innovation and will form her own consulting firm. Her departure comes after Foursquare in May 2019 announced a $150 million round of funding and the acquisition of Placed, a location-based ad attribution platform, from Snap. For over the past two years, Fuguitt [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad