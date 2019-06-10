Amazon Hires Nickelodeon’s Dave Perry as Prime Video Head of Social Media

Dave Perry, a 17-year Viacom veteran who was most recently head of Nickelodeon’s VP of social media marketing, has joined Amazon as global head of social media for Prime Video.

In joining the Amazon Prime Video team, Perry has relocated from New York to L.A. He reports to Andy Donkin, global head of marketing for Amazon Prime Video and originals, according to a company rep.

At the ecommerce giant, Perry will lead Prime Video global social-media marketing efforts with the goal of driving acquisition and retention of Prime membership through Prime Video programming and branded content.

At Nickelodeon, Perry has led fan engagement, social creative, and cross-platform social strategy for the kids cable channel for nearly three years. Prior to that, he spent seven years at VH1, including as VP of social media and innovation. Perry first joined Viacom in 2002 as director of on-air graphics production for MTV Networks.

“I’m honored and humbled to be working for Amazon, and I look forward to all of the challenges and opportunities that await me,” Perry wrote in announcing the move in a post on LinkedIn. He added, “Thank you to all of my dear friends at Viacom, particularly my Nickelodeon and VH1 families still there and spread across the globe.”

Perry will work with Prime Video media, Amazon Studios research and Amazon measurement teams to integrate and measure the value and impact of social-media marketing initiatives across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, as well as new and emerging platforms.