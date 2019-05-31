Could Amazon Become U.S.’s Next Big Wireless Carrier?

Amazon reportedly has its eyes on snapping up Sprint’s Boost Mobile — which would give it direct wireless connections with customers to let them instantly buy more products and stream Prime Video and Amazon Music anywhere in the U.S.

The e-commerce giant is mulling a bid for Boost Mobile, the Sprint-owned prepaid virtual mobile operator, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources. It could make Amazon a player in the U.S. wireless arena, after AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile/Sprint, the latter of which are trying to get regulatory clearance to merge.

Reps for Sprint and T-Mobile declined to comment. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, T-Mobile and Sprint committed to selling Boost Mobile, which was among additional concessions to ameliorate regulators’ concerns about the $26 billion merger’s anticompetitive impact. The new plan won the approval of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and other commissioners, but the Department of Justice has balked. The DOJ is insisting that T-Mobile and Sprint “lay the groundwork” to create a strong fourth carrier that would ride on top of the new entity’s network, Bloomberg reported this week — and it’s possible a deal with Amazon might fill the bill.

The prospect of Amazon becoming a new competitor in the wireless space prompted a drop in the stock prices of AT&T (-2.7%) and Verizon (-3.5%) in premarket trading Friday.

According to T-Mobile and Sprint, the companies “have committed that following the closing, New T-Mobile will divest Boost through a market-based process to a serious and credible buyer.” The buyer of Boost will be offered a six-year wholesale MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement that will include wholesale rates “that will meaningfully improve upon the commercial terms reflected in the most favorable of T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s three largest MVNO agreements,” according to a T-Mobile filing with the SEC.

Amazon is mainly interested in a deal for Boost Mobile because of the six-year MVNO rights, according to the Reuters report.

Amazon has previously been interested in getting into the wireless game: In 2014, it launched its first smartphone — the Fire Phone — which had integrated shopping features and was available exclusively through AT&T. But the device flopped with consumers who weren’t persuaded to switch from their iPhones or other Android-based models.

In addition to offering smartphone service with Boost Mobile — possibly with a rebooted version of the Fire Phone — Amazon could potentially integrate wireless connectivity directly into its array of consumer devices, like its Fire TV line and Echo smart speakers.

A deal for Boost could be worth $4.5 billion if it includes wireless spectrum, Wall Street research firm Cowen & Co. estimated.

According to Reuters’ report, Amazon also is interested in acquiring wireless spectrum as part of a deal for Boost Mobile that it could divest. Sprint doesn’t break out the size of the Boost Mobile business. Boost has 7 million-8 million customers, according to Cowen’s estimates.