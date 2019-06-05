×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Wants to Make Alexa a Lot More Conversational

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Re:Mars
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Expect to have longer conversations with your smart speaker soon: Amazon revealed plans at its Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas Wednesday to give its Alexa smart assistant capabilities to carry on longer conversations, and help consumers with services across different providers.

Alexa head scientist Rohit Prasad demonstrated the assistant’s new conversational capabilities, dubbed Alexa Conversations, with a video on stage. The video showed a consumer asking for movies that were playing nearby, settle on a film, find showtimes that matched her schedule, buy the tickets, find a restaurant nearby and reserve a table, all without ever having to break the flow of her conversation with Alexa.

“We imagine a future where you would be able to naturally converse with Alexa,” said Prasad. “This is a big leap for conversational AI.”

Amazon devices and services senior vice president Dave Limp told reporters later that the company had been developing this night out-themed experience as well as a few others that connected multiple skills internally. “We’ll roll those out in the coming months,” he said. At the same time, Limp acknowledged that this was just the tip of the iceberg. “It will take us years to get more and more conversational,” he said.

Related

One of Amazon’s early partners for the night out experience has been Atom Tickets. “Atom believes in delivering on the promise of convenience and we are exploring ways to via our app experience to make planning a night out with friends easier than ever,” said Atom Tickets head of product Chris Brucia. “It makes sense to do this with voice as well and we’re excited to introduce this through Alexa Conversations to drive discovery and engagement with our skill.”

During a Q&A with reporters, Limp also recalled that Amazon early on envisioned Alexa to be an assistant with personality, and not just a transactional voice engine. “It started with the wake word,” he said, explaining that it would have been a lot easier for the company to use a phrase like “Okay Amazon” to activate the assistant on an Echo smart speaker — a not-so-subtle jab at Google.

Limp said that Amazon had an entire team committed to Alexa’s personality, which varied from region to region. “You can ask Alexa what her favorite beer is, and her favorite beer in the U.S. is different from her favorite beer in Germany,” he said.

As conversations with Alexa get longer, Amazon will look at ways to carry on conversations across multiple devices, acknowledged Limp. “Your conversation doesn’t stop when you move from your kitchen to sit down and watch ‘Game of Thrones’ in your living room,” Limp said. “Over time, Alexa has to be able to do that as well.”

He added that Amazon was starting to put the basics for such continued conversations in place by letting people associate Alexa devices with dedicated rooms, and making sure that the right device answered through something Amazon calls Echo Spatial Perception. “We have more to do,” admitted Limp. “We are kind of early innings.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Digital

  • Amazon Re:Mars

    Amazon Wants to Make Alexa a Lot More Conversational

    Expect to have longer conversations with your smart speaker soon: Amazon revealed plans at its Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas Wednesday to give its Alexa smart assistant capabilities to carry on longer conversations, and help consumers with services across different providers. Alexa head scientist Rohit Prasad demonstrated the assistant’s new conversational capabilities, dubbed Alexa Conversations, [...]

  • Shari Cleary - BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Hires Comedy Central's Shari Cleary as SVP of Research

    BuzzFeed has recruited Shari Cleary, a Viacom veteran who most recently headed Comedy Central’s research team, as senior VP of research and insights. Cleary will oversee all of BuzzFeed’s advertising analytics and will lead the digital-media company’s efforts to establish accurate and standardized distributed, cross-platform measurement. She replaces Edwin Wong, who left BuzzFeed earlier this [...]

  • HBO-Chernobyl

    HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is Now the Top-Rated TV Show on IMDb

    “Chernobyl,” HBO’s gritty and horrifying retelling of the worst nuclear disaster in human history, has jumped to the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s all-time TV rankings just days after the limited series concluded. As of Tuesday, “Chernobyl” had a 9.7-star (out of 10) average rating from about 140,000 users on the Amazon-owned IMDb site. The [...]

  • Amazon consumer CEO Jeff Wilke

    How Amazon Recommends Movies on Prime Video

    Amazon worldwide consumer CEO Jeff Wilke gave attendees of the company’s Re:Mars conference a look behind the curtain of content recommendation for Prime Video Wednesday, explaining how the company improved its recommendation algorithms to become twice as good in recommending movies, TV shows and more. “Product discovery was heavily based on human curation and bestsellers [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Bans Supremacist Content, Including Neo-Nazi and Holocaust Denial Videos

    YouTube, after years of criticism, has finally decided to specifically ban videos that promote the idea that one group is superior to others. The new policy, announced Wednesday, includes a complete prohibition on neo-Nazi content, as well as conspiracy theories denying that certain violent events took place, like the Holocaust and the Sandy Hook school [...]

  • MODEL RELEASED Hand holding iPhone with

    Netflix Is Testing an Instagram-Like Feed of Photos and Videos

    Netflix has begun to test a new feed in its mobile app that aggregates trailers, photos and alerts for upcoming shows in an Instagram-like fashion. The feed, dubbed Extras, is being tested with a subset of Netflix’s audience, confirmed a spokesperson via email: “We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Free Mobile Game Release Date Set, Will Feature Original K-Pop Soundtrack

    The BTS Army will soon get the chance to virtually become managers to the world’s biggest K-pop group. The free game, BTS World, will be released June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.). It will feature an all-new, original soundtrack from BTS, including a sub-unit song by group members Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad