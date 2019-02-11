Amazon Acquires Wifi Router Startup Eero

Amazon announced the acquisition of home mesh router maker Eero Monday afternoon, with executives from both companies painting it as a way improve connectivity in people’s homes. Amazon said that the deal was subject to customary closing conditions, and did not disclose an acquisition price.

“We are incredibly impressed with the Eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work,” said Amazon devices and services senior vice president Dave Limp in a statement. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.”

“By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring Eero systems to more customers around the globe,” added Eero CEO Nick Weaver.

San Francisco-based Eero has been making so-called mesh routers, which allow consumers to blanket their homes with Wifi and bring connectivity to rooms that ordinary routers wouldn’t be able to reach. To achieve this, Eero sells multi-packs of routers and range extenders that work together via mesh networking technology.

A key reason for the Eero acquisition is Amazon’s increased focus on the internet connected home. The e-commerce giant acquired smart doorbell company Ring a year ago for $1 billion, and has struck alliances with consumer electronics companies to bring its Alexa smart assistant to a wide range of kitchen appliances and other devices.

However, access to better in-home Wifi technology will also help Amazon optimize its entertainment-focused devices, including Fire TV streaming adapters and TVs with Fire TV software built-in. That’s especially true as video data gets more taxing on home networks, e.g. for 8K video streaming.

The Eero acquisition is also a defensive move for Amazon: The best-selling whole home / mesh Wifi router system on Amazon’s online store is currently being built by Google, one of the company’s fiercest competitors.