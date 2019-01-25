‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alita: Battle Angel.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 366 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 14-20. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Fox, CBS and MTV, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Masked Singer” and “Ridiculousness.”
Just behind “Alita: Battle Angel” in second place: Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” which saw 543 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.26 million.
TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (EMV: $4.46 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” ($4.28 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Glass” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “John Wick” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.88M – Alita: Battle Angel
$6.26M – The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
$4.46M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
$4.28M – The Kid Who Would Be King
$4.05M – Glass
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/14/2019 and 01/20/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.