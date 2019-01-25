‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 366 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 14-20. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Fox, CBS and MTV, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Masked Singer” and “Ridiculousness.”

Just behind “Alita: Battle Angel” in second place: Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” which saw 543 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.26 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (EMV: $4.46 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” ($4.28 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Glass” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.

Related James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass' Dua Lipa Drops New Song and Video, ‘Swan Song’ (Watch)

Notably, “John Wick” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).