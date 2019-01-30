‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alita: Battle Angel.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $5.63 million through Sunday for 1,120 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, College Basketball and “Steven Universe.”
Just behind “Alita” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Miss Bala,” which saw 811 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.42 million.
TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “What Men Want” (EMV: $3.33 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” ($3.28 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($2.93 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Miss Bala” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.63M – Alita: Battle Angel
$3.42M – Miss Bala
$3.33M – What Men Want
$3.28M – The Kid Who Would Be King
$2.93M – The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/21/2019 and 01/27/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.