‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $5.63 million through Sunday for 1,120 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, College Basketball and “Steven Universe.”

Just behind “Alita” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Miss Bala,” which saw 811 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.42 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “What Men Want” (EMV: $3.33 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” ($3.28 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($2.93 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Miss Bala” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).