×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alita Battle Angel Trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $5.63 million through Sunday for 1,120 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, College Basketball and “Steven Universe.”

Just behind “Alita” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Miss Bala,” which saw 811 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.42 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “What Men Want” (EMV: $3.33 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” ($3.28 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” ($2.93 million) round out the chart.

Related

Notably, “Miss Bala” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.63M – Alita: Battle Angel

Impressions: 326,716,323
Attention Score: 90.87
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 1,120
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.69M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/24/18

$3.42M – Miss Bala

Impressions: 206,677,322
Attention Score: 93.23
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 811
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, Bravo
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.91M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 11/04/18

$3.33M – What Men Want

Impressions: 203,761,720
Attention Score: 90.70
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 680
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.04M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 08/14/18

$3.28M – The Kid Who Would Be King

Impressions: 345,846,776
Attention Score: 92.45
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 1,122
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.17M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/22/18

$2.93M – The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Impressions: 212,512,867
Attention Score: 91.96
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 749
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 32
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.21M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animation
Started Airing: 06/05/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/21/2019 and 01/27/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Out After

    Pandora Shareholders Approve Takeover by Sirius XM, And Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Is Out

    Pandora Media’s stockholders approved Sirius XM’s proposed takeover, and with the deal set to close shortly Roger Lynch will be out as Pandora’s CEO. Lynch will exit once the deal officially closes, the company announced after the shareholder vote Tuesday. Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer will lead the combined company, which brings together Pandora’s music [...]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Sees Business Decrease During Holiday Quarter; iPhone Revenue Down 15%

    For years, continuous growth has been a given for Apple investors. On Tuesday, that success story came to a screeching halt: The iPhone maker generated billions less in revenue during the quarter ending on Dec. 29 than it did during the same time in 2017. The sole culprit for this decline was the company’s iPhone [...]

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Sues Univision Over Streaming Patents as Carriage Standoff Grinds On

    Dish Network is turning to patent litigation in its fight with Univision, as the companies’ distribution standoff continues with no end in sight after a nearly seven-month blackout. Dish — well known in the pay-TV biz for its litigious and hardball negotiating tactics — filed a federal lawsuit against Univision on Jan. 25. The suit [...]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Disables Group Facetime to Prevent Remote Spying

    Apple has turned off group Facetime calls for all of its users following the discovery of a serious security flaw in the voice and video chatting service. The company plans to roll out a proper software fix for the issue later this week. Apple took the unusual step to remotely disable parts of Facetime after [...]

  • Disney Plus Streaming

    Inside Disney's Daring Dive Into the Streaming World

    Bob Iger has repeatedly called it the “highest priority” of the Walt Disney Co. The launch of Disney Plus has become the talk of the entertainment industry — for creatives, for tech mavens and for Wall Street — as production and development of original series and movies accelerate for the streaming service, slated to debut [...]

  • Sundance: Netflix Nabs Richie Mehta's 'Delhi

    Sundance: Netflix Nabs Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime'

    Netflix has picked up rights to “Delhi Crime,” a seven part India-set series, directed by Canada’s Richie Mehta. The fact-based police procedural was launched at the Sundance festival this week in the Indie Episodic section. Production of the show was by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. It will air on Netflix from March 22, 2019. [...]

  • Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Be

    Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Be Integrated Into Grab App

    Asian video-streaming platform Hooq is to be hosted on the Grab tech and services app in Southeast Asia, following a deal between the two companies. The deal is designed to accelerate the growth of both companies beyond their core businesses. Grab was established in 2012 as a ride-hailing service in Singapore. In early 2018, Grab [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad