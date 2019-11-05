SiriusXM Names Alex Luke Named Senior VP of Digital Content

SiriusXM announced today that Alex Luke has been named Senior Vice President, Digital Content for both SiriusXM and Pandora. In this new position, Luke will lead programming for Pandora and editorial content on the Pandora and SiriusXM digital platforms, according to the announcement. In his newly created position at SiriusXM, he will report directly to Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.

Luke was most recently Global Head of Programming and Content Strategy at Amazon Music. Over the course of his career he has also held senior posts at Napster, Apple and EMI Msic.

“Alex is an expert in shaping the digital content experience for listeners, and we are excited to have him join us as we continue to advance and evolve how we create and present content for our listeners across our digital platforms,” said Greenstein. “It is vital we ensure that the great content we produce today, as well as what we create in the future, is done in the most attractive and consumer-friendly manner so that it drives growth in usage across our digital platforms.”

Alex’s career in the music business began in terrestrial radio as an on-air talent in Dallas. He later programmed stations in St. Louis and Chicago and served as EVP of A&R at EMI Music, where he signed Capital Cities to Capitol Records, and worked with numerous artists including Katy Perry, David Guetta, and Beastie Boys, among others.

In his new role at SiriusXM, Luke will also manage the Pandora Content Team. The team, created by Scott Greenstein shortly after the acquisition of Pandora earlier this year, focuses on applying SiriusXM’s model of curation and exclusive programming to the Pandora platform. The team develops original content in music, sports, and talk content ranging across comedy, politics, and entertainment for Pandora listeners, including a selection of SiriusXM content, as well as creating original Pandora content for the SiriusXM audience.