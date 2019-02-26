×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

One in Three Consumers Wants Their Next TV to Listen to Them

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HISENSE - Hisense, the fastest growing TV brand of the top 6 brands in the U.S. according to NPD, redefines the premium TV market with their ULED powered 2019 line-up featuring best-in-class products with up to 2000 nits of brightness and over 1000 local dimming zones at CES 2019 on in Las VegasHisense CES 2019 Booth, Las Vegas, USA - 08 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Jeff Bottari/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With the growing popularity of smart speakers, more and more consumers are expecting similar functionality from their TVs: 32% of consumers told Adobe Analytics in a recent survey that voice control is an important factor when it comes to buying their next TV set.

The tidbit is part of the latest Voice Report published by Adobe Analytics Tuesday. The report shows that smart speaker ownership and usage continues to grow, with 36% of consumers reporting that they now own such a device. A year ago, that number was at 28%, with 32% of consumers identifying as smart speaker owners in August.

75% of smart speaker owners told Adobe that they use their device at least once a day, up from 71% in August. 77% of consumers said that they increased the usage of voice assistants over the past year, and 54% of consumers now believe that voice assistants work well, with only 5% saying they work poorly, according to the survey.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adobe

The survey also once again showed that smart speakers are primarily a living room device, which is good news for TV manufacturers looking to add voice control to their devices. 64% of consumers keep their smart speaker in their living room, while 46% have one in their bedroom. Kitchens, which are heavily being targeted by smart display makers with recipe functionality and more, were only mentioned by 32% of consumers.

However, this doesn’t mean that smart displays aren’t meeting a need: 38% of consumers told Adobe that their smart speaker experience would be improved if their device had a touch screen.

As smart speakers grow in popularity, so does advertising on such devices. 25% of survey respondents told Adobe that they had heard an ad on their device. 38% of these consumers said that they found these types of ads less intrusive than ads in other types of media.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Digital

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HISENSE - Hisense,

    One in Three Consumers Wants Their Next TV to Listen to Them

    With the growing popularity of smart speakers, more and more consumers are expecting similar functionality from their TVs: 32% of consumers told Adobe Analytics in a recent survey that voice control is an important factor when it comes to buying their next TV set. The tidbit is part of the latest Voice Report published by [...]

  • TV4-Full-Sail-University

    TV4 Entertainment Relocates Headquarters to Florida's Full Sail University Campus

    TV4 Entertainment, a digital studio and streaming-network operator, is moving its global operations from L.A. to Florida, setting up shop at Full Sail University under a multiyear pact. The company is relocating its headquarters to Full Sail’s campus in Winter Park, Fla., in the Orlando area to tap into the school’s pool of recent grads. The [...]

  • Xumo in Talks to Get Acquired

    Ad-Supported Video Startup Xumo in Talks to Be Acquired (EXCLUSIVE)

    Irvine, Calif.-based video startup Xumo may be next to get snapped up by a buyer looking to capitalize on the growing popularity of ad-supported video: The company is in talks to sell itself following the acquisition of competitor Pluto, Variety has learned from multiple sources. Key details about these talks are unknown at this point, [...]

  • Rashid Magomedov, left, trades punches with

    ESPN Inks Exclusive Rights Deal With PFL Mixed-Martial Arts League

    The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first mixed-martial arts organization to present the sport in a playoffs and championship format, reached a multiyear deal with ESPN making its TV networks and ESPN+ streaming service the exclusive home of the PFL in the U.S. PFL launched its inaugural season in 2018, with an initial TV deal [...]

  • Lilly Singh

    YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual, Gets Outpouring of Support

    Digital star and actor Lilly Singh announced that she is bisexual, eliciting a warm wave of love and approval on social media. In a tweet Sunday, the popular Canadian YouTuber listed herself as “female,” “coloured” and “bisexual,” accompanied by a positive message encouraging fans to embrace their own identities as “superpowers.” “Throughout my life these [...]

  • Google Android

    Google’s Pixel Lite Just Passed Through the FCC

    Google is getting ready to release its upcoming budged phone any day now, judging from a series of new filings that surfaced Monday morning: The company filed a number of applications with the FCC for a new smartphone that very likely the much-rumored Pixel Lite. Google spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. [...]

  • Comcast Launches Global Drama Service Walter

    Comcast Launches International Drama Service Walter Presents on Xfinity X1

    Walter Presents has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, giving subscribers access to a raft of high-end non-English-language drama. The on-demand service is backed by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and offers a lineup of drama from around the world, curated and presented on-screen by Walter Iuzzolino. The a-la-carte service is $5.99 a month for U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad