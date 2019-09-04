‘Ad Astra’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Ad Astra.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $4.71 million through Sunday for 788 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 26 through Sept. 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Adult Swim, ESPN and CBS, and during programming such as College Football, “America’s Got Talent” and “American Dad.”

Just behind “Ad Astra” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two,” which saw 796 national ad airings across 52 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.29 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” (EMV: $2.31 million), Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” ($2.15 million) and DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable” ($1.57 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Rambo: Last Blood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $4.71M – Ad Astra Impressions: 273,401,139 Attention Score: 94.94 Attention Index: 94 National Airings: 788 Networks: 34 Most Spend On: Adult Swim, ESPN Creative Versions: 5 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.57M Studio: Twentieth Century Fox Started Airing: 06/10/19 $3.29M – It Chapter Two Impressions: 237,415,442 Attention Score: 94.95 Attention Index: 94 National Airings: 796 Networks: 52 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 33 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.13M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 05/14/19 $2.31M – Rambo: Last Blood Impressions: 115,422,432 Attention Score: 96.79 Attention Index: 133 National Airings: 293 Networks: 19 Most Spend On: NBC, Telemundo Creative Versions: 2 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $3.84M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 06/01/19 $2.15M – The Goldfinch Impressions: 178,262,487 Attention Score: 96.12 Attention Index: 119 National Airings: 453 Networks: 46 Most Spend On: NBC, MTV Creative Versions: 10 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.73M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 08/12/19 $1.57M – Abominable Impressions: 86,728,474 Attention Score: 95.12 Attention Index: 98 National Airings: 328 Networks: 28 Most Spend On: Nick, Lifetime Creative Versions: 6 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.22M Studio: DreamWorks Animation Started Airing: 05/26/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/26/2019 and 09/01/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.