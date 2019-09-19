×
‘Ad Astra’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “Ad Astra.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.47 million through Sunday for 1,146 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 9-15. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” 

Just behind “Ad Astra” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable,” which saw 1,231 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.37 million. 

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” (EMV: $3.97 million), MGM’s “The Addams Family” ($3.93 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” ($3.64 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Rambo: Last Blood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (107) in the ranking, getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.47M – Ad Astra

Impressions: 443,479,432
Attention Score: 95.41
Attention Index: 96
National Airings: 1,146
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.34M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/10/19

$4.37M – Abominable

Impressions: 282,828,519
Attention Score: 94.81
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 1,231
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: Nick, USA Network
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.77M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 05/26/19

$3.97M – Rambo: Last Blood

Impressions: 300,578,677
Attention Score: 95.90
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 594
Networks: 20
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.73M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 06/01/19

$3.93M – The Addams Family

Impressions: 162,984,494
Attention Score: 93.14
Attention Index: 64
National Airings: 605
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $3.93M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$3.64M – The Goldfinch

Impressions: 314,027,841
Attention Score: 95.77
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 748
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: ABC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 39
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.64M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 08/12/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/09/2019 and 09/15/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

  Brad Pitt stars in "Ad Astra".

