‘Ad Astra’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Ad Astra
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fo

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Ad Astra.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.42 million through Sunday for 749 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NFL Football, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” 

Just behind “Ad Astra” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable,” which saw 1,030 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.5 million. 

Related

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” (EMV: $4.06 million), and Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” ($3.5 million) and “Joker” ($3.39 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Abominable” has the best iSpot Attention Index (108) in the ranking, getting 8% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.42M – Ad Astra

Impressions: 324,091,250
Attention Score: 93.49
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 749
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.6M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/10/19

$4.5M – Abominable

Impressions: 277,504,850
Attention Score: 95.00
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 1,030
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.05M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 05/26/19

$4.06M – Rambo: Last Blood

Impressions: 235,696,807
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 72
National Airings: 280
Networks: 16
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.16M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 06/01/19

$3.5M – It Chapter Two

Impressions: 288,676,060
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 902
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 58
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.08M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/14/2019

$3.39M – Joker

Impressions: 176,131,448
Attention Score: 94.11
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 234
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.28M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 09/02/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/02/2019 and 09/08/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

