‘Ad Astra’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Ad Astra.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.42 million through Sunday for 749 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NFL Football, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Just behind “Ad Astra” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable,” which saw 1,030 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.5 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” (EMV: $4.06 million), and Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” ($3.5 million) and “Joker” ($3.39 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Abominable” has the best iSpot Attention Index (108) in the ranking, getting 8% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $6.42M – Ad Astra Impressions: 324,091,250 Attention Score: 93.49 Attention Index: 83 National Airings: 749 Networks: 28 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 14 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.6M Studio: Twentieth Century Fox Started Airing: 06/10/19 $4.5M – Abominable Impressions: 277,504,850 Attention Score: 95.00 Attention Index: 108 National Airings: 1,030 Networks: 38 Most Spend On: Nick, NBC Creative Versions: 8 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.05M Studio: DreamWorks Animation Started Airing: 05/26/19 $4.06M – Rambo: Last Blood Impressions: 235,696,807 Attention Score: 92.48 Attention Index: 72 National Airings: 280 Networks: 16 Most Spend On: NBC, CBS Creative Versions: 9 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.16M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 06/01/19 $3.5M – It Chapter Two Impressions: 288,676,060 Attention Score: 93.85 Attention Index: 88 National Airings: 902 Networks: 48 Most Spend On: NBC, ABC Creative Versions: 58 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.08M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 05/14/2019 $3.39M – Joker Impressions: 176,131,448 Attention Score: 94.11 Attention Index: 92 National Airings: 234 Networks: 40 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 6 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.28M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 09/02/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/02/2019 and 09/08/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.