×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube’s ACE Family Signs With Univision Creator Network (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
ACE Family - Univision
CREDIT: Courtesy of Univision

Univision will dramatically expand the size of its YouTube creator network with the addition of the ACE Family, a fast-growing channel run by L.A.-based couple Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz.

The ACE Family launched in 2016 with prank videos before turning to vlogging about their family life. McBroom, a former NCAA basketball player, and Paiz, a fitness model of Hispanic descent, have two daughters: Elle, 3, and Alaïa, who was born in October 2018.

On YouTube, the ACE Family has amassed over 16 million subscribers and they have more than 32 million total followers across their platforms. All told, ACE Family generates around 100 million video views monthly. That will bring the Univision Creator Network, which comprises 100 channels, to more than 360 million global views monthly across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Univision will work with McBroom and Paiz to develop new content formats and will manage ad sales for ACE Family under a revenue-sharing agreement. Previously, the ACE Family was affiliated with Studio71.

Related

“Austin and Catherine are a young, talented family that share our mission to entertain and empower audiences,” said Jennifer Perri, VP of the Univision Creator Network, noting that ACE Family has a huge Hispanic audience. “When it came time for them to search for a new network partnership, they came to us and it felt like the right fit.”

The ACE Family’s McBroom has been at the center of controversy. Last year, he was called out for old tweets in which he denigrated black women. Then in January, McBroom posted a video showing himself buying a penis-shaped novelty lollipop for a young girl (presumed to be a family relative) and joking about it, generating a wave of online outrage.

In the wake of the uproar, McBroom and Paiz said in a Jan. 28 video they were “taking a break” from posting YouTube videos to focus on their merchandise and app businesses and said they were producing a docu-series about the family. The couple didn’t address the lollipop incident; ACE Family resumed posting YouTube videos about a month later.

Asked about the lollipop-video controversy, Perri said, “They’re human. We all make mistakes.” She also said, “Based on every conversation I’ve had with them, their focus is on empowering the community and their building a business — the No. 1 thing for them is a focus on their family.”

Univision dealt directly with McBroom and Paiz to sign them to the Univision Creator Network. The UCN team, in addition to ad sales, will look for opportunities for the ACE Family to appear in Univision programming and events. Perri is also talking to couple about expanding into new content areas; for example, with Paiz, Univision will explore building out beauty and mom-focused programming. “We’re a boutique-size network, so we really can work closely with our creators,” Perri said.

In a statement, McBroom and Paiz said, “We are excited to join the Univision Creator Network family and be part of a company where we feel valued and part of a supportive community. We are proud of our Hispanic heritage and as many of Univision viewers, we are raising bilingual and bicultural children, that is why UCN is a perfect fit for our family.” (ACE, by the way, is an abbreviation formed by the initial letters of Austin, Catherine and Elle.)

For Perri, a standout of the ACE Family was their charity basketball tournament in June 2018 featuring YouTubers and celebs, which sold out 9,000 tickets in a few minutes to benefit the Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that aims to bring safe drinking water to communities around the world. “They recognize the power of the platform to build a great brand and give back to the community,” Perri said.

This year, ACE Family is producing another hoops event, scheduled for June 29 at L.A.’s Staples Center, which will feature McBroom going one-on-one with Chris Brown, the R&B singer whose legal issues most recently involved his arrest after being accused of rape, an allegation Brown denies.

Launched in 2015, UCN’s roster of U.S.-based creators include RosyMcMichael, SUPEReeeGO, The Crazy Gorilla, Josh Leyva, the Martinez Twins, Jackie Hernandez and Ana Alvarado (aka Lipstick Fables).

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Digital

  • ACE Family - Univision

    YouTube's ACE Family Signs With Univision Creator Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    Univision will dramatically expand the size of its YouTube creator network with the addition of the ACE Family, a fast-growing channel run by L.A.-based couple Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz. The ACE Family launched in 2016 with prank videos before turning to vlogging about their family life. McBroom, a former NCAA basketball player, and Paiz, [...]

  • Variety’s International Music Impact Report

    Variety’s International Music Impact Report: The Power Players Across the World

    Streaming has literally changed the world — it’s bringing music and the businesses around it to previously under-optimized territories, and the results are already in full effect. Latin America has become a streaming powerhouse, China and India are well on their way, and the major labels are moving aggressively into Africa, the Middle East and [...]

  • Mike Hadgis, Taryn Crouthers - ATTN

    ATTN: Hires Vox Media Exec Mike Hadgis as Chief Business Officer, Promotes Taryn Crouthers to COO

    ATTN: hired Mike Hadgis, a seven-year veteran of Vox Media, as the digital-media start-up’s first chief business officer and promoted Taryn Crouthers to chief operating officer. In the newly created role, Hadgis will oversee all of the company’s business and revenue operations, including ATTN:’s ad sales, branded content, consulting, international and experiential deals. He starts [...]

  • Marvel Comics to Become Audiobooks, Will

    Marvel Teams Up With Dreamscape Media for Superhero Audiobooks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Audiobook publisher Dreamscape Media has struck a deal with Marvel Entertainment to distribute a few dozen of the Marvel’s iconic comic books as read‐to‐me style audiobooks. The titles will be made available for sale, and also added to the free library lending app Hoopla, starting in September. Some of the comic books covered by the [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer

    Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook Over Fake Video

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized Facebook over its decision to keep a manipulated video of her on its service, telling public radio station KQED that the social media giant was “lying to the public.” Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A video that was doctored to suggest that House Speaker [...]

  • Peter Naylor, Hulu

    Hulu Says 70% of Its 82 Million Viewers Are on Ad-Supported Plan

    Hulu sells an ad-free version of its streaming service, just like Netflix. But the majority of Hulu subscribers are on the $5.99-per-month ad-supported plan, which is half the price of the $11.99 no-commercials version. Hulu has previously disclosed subscriber numbers — announcing 28 million customer accounts earlier this month — but hasn’t broken those out [...]

  • Amazon's New Echo Show 5 Costs

    Amazon Introduces New $90 Echo Show, Adds Privacy Controls to Alexa

    Amazon just made smart displays even more affordable: The e-commerce giant introduced a new version of its Echo Show smart display Wednesday that costs just $89.99. The new Echo Show 5, as it is being called by the company, features a 5.5-inch display, which is about half the size of the company’s full-sized Echo Show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad