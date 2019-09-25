‘Abominable’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Abominable.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.97 million through Sunday for 1,543 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including Fox, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “Abominable” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 681 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.19 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ad Astra” (EMV: $4.09 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Gemini Man” ($3.5 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($2.99 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Addams Family” has the best iSpot Attention Index (122) in the ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $5.97M – Abominable Impressions: 376,152,023 Attention Score: 94.99 Attention Index: 92 National Airings: 1,543 Networks: 40 Most Spend On: FOX, Nick Creative Versions: 36 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.92M Studio: DreamWorks Animation Started Airing: 05/26/19 $4.19M – The Addams Family Impressions: 201,833,378 Attention Score: 96.43 Attention Index: 122 National Airings: 681 Networks: 31 Most Spend On: NBC, Nick Creative Versions: 14 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.66M Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Started Airing: 06/11/19 $4.09M – Ad Astra Impressions: 333,851,670 Attention Score: 96.14 Attention Index: 116 National Airings: 946 Networks: 26 Most Spend On: ESPN, Comedy Central Creative Versions: 23 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.02M Studio: Twentieth Century Fox Started Airing: 06/10/19 $3.5M – Gemini Man Impressions: 130,520,490 Attention Score: 95.88 Attention Index: 110 National Airings: 391 Networks: 21 Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN Creative Versions: 7 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.62M Studio: Paramount Pictures Started Airing: 06/18/19 $2.99M – Joker Impressions: 176,045,321 Attention Score: 95.15 Attention Index: 95 National Airings: 440 Networks: 42 Most Spend On: NBC, CBS Creative Versions: 23 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.62M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 05/20/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/16/2019 and 09/22/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.