×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Abominable’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
(from left) – Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor), Peng (Albert Tsai) and Yi (Chloe Bennet) with the Yeti, Everest, in DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s Abominable, written and directed by Jill Culton.
CREDIT: © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Abominable.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.97 million through Sunday for 1,543 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including Fox, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “Abominable” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 681 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.19 million. 

Related

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ad Astra” (EMV: $4.09 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Gemini Man” ($3.5 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($2.99 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “The Addams Family” has the best iSpot Attention Index (122) in the ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.97M – Abominable

Impressions: 376,152,023
Attention Score: 94.99
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 1,543
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: FOX, Nick
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.92M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 05/26/19

$4.19M – The Addams Family

Impressions: 201,833,378
Attention Score: 96.43
Attention Index: 122
National Airings: 681
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.66M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$4.09M – Ad Astra

Impressions: 333,851,670
Attention Score: 96.14
Attention Index: 116
National Airings: 946
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: ESPN, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.02M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/10/19

$3.5M – Gemini Man

Impressions: 130,520,490
Attention Score: 95.88
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 391
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.62M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 06/18/19

$2.99M – Joker

Impressions: 176,045,321
Attention Score: 95.15
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 440
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.62M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/20/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/16/2019 and 09/22/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Chrome Logo

    Mysterious Mac Pro Shutdowns Likely Caused by Chrome Update

    A serious data corruption issue that resulted in Mac Pro workstations being rendered unusable at a number of Hollywood studios Monday was likely caused by a browser update gone haywire: Google told Mac Pro users Tuesday evening that an update to its Chrome browser is likely to fault for the issue, which particularly impacted video [...]

  • (from left) – Jin (Tenzing Norgay

    ‘Abominable’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Abominable.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.97 million through Sunday for 1,543 national ad airings on 40 networks. [...]

  • The Last of Us Part II

    'The Last of Us Part II' Reveals 2020 Release Date in New Trailer

    “The Last of Us” fans finally know when the long wait for the sequel to the hit horror survival title will end. Sony revealed during its State of Play announcements on Tuesday that “The Last of Us Part II” will drop for the PlayStation 4 on Feb. 21, 2020, in addition to debuting a new [...]

  • Jordan Levin - Rooster Teeth

    Jordan Levin Takes Reins at Rooster Teeth, Co-Founder Matt Hullum Shifts to New Role

    Two weeks after announcing a mass layoff, WarnerMedia-owned Rooster Teeth is shaking up its management team: Jordan Levin, former CEO of AwesomenessTV and the WB, has been named general manager. With Levin’s appointment, Rooster Teeth co-founder and former CEO Matt Hullum is moving into a newly created role as chief content officer. He will work [...]

  • Amazon Echo

    Univision Taps Into Amazon Alexa's New Spanish-Language Skills for U.S.

    Hola, Alexa! Univision Communications is one of the first media companies working with Amazon to roll out Spanish-language skills for the Alexa voice assistant. Starting in early October, Alexa users will be able to access Univision’s Spanish-language content on Amazon’s family of Echo products, including live listening on all 58 Uforia radio stations across the [...]

  • Kawping team

    Browser-Based Video Editor Startup Kapwing Raises $11 Million

    San Francisco-based Kapwing, makers of the online video editor by the same name, have raised a $11 million Series A round of financing led by CRV, with participation from Jane VC, Harry Stebbings, Vector, and the Xoogler Syndicate, as well as returning investors Village Global, Sinai, and Shasta Ventures. Kapwing positions its online media editing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad