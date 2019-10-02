×
‘Abominable’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Dreamworks Abominable
CREDIT: Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Abominable.”

Ads placed for the kids’ fantasy film had an estimated media value of $6.87 million through Sunday for 1,364 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 23-29. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including NBC, CBS and Fox, and during programming such as “The Masked Singer,” “The Voice” and “This Is Us.”

Just behind “Abominable” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 1,383 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.28 million. 

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Gemini Man” (EMV: $5.24 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” ($4.82 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($4.31 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has the best iSpot Attention Index (130) in the ranking, getting 30% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.87M – Abominable

Impressions: 370,971,712
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 1,364
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.48M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 05/26/19

$5.28M – The Addams Family

Impressions: 290,217,671
Attention Score: 96.18
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 1,383
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: Nick, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.32M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$5.24M – Gemini Man

Impressions: 246,403,387
Attention Score: 95.44
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 612
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.03M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 06/18/19

$4.82M – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Impressions: 238,529,002
Attention Score: 96.54
Attention Index: 130
National Airings: 652
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.09M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 05/14/19

$4.31M – Joker

Impressions: 281,663,171
Attention Score: 92.72
Attention Index: 68
National Airings: 512
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 42
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.10M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/20/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/23/2019 and 09/29/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

  Dreamworks Abominable

    'Abominable' Again Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

