‘Abominable’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Abominable.”

Ads placed for the kids’ fantasy film had an estimated media value of $6.87 million through Sunday for 1,364 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 23-29. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) DreamWorks Animation prioritized spend across networks including NBC, CBS and Fox, and during programming such as “The Masked Singer,” “The Voice” and “This Is Us.”

Just behind “Abominable” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 1,383 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.28 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Gemini Man” (EMV: $5.24 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” ($4.82 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($4.31 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has the best iSpot Attention Index (130) in the ranking, getting 30% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).