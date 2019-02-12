×
ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Live-Stream Moving From Facebook to Twitter (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

ABC is moving its Oscars red-carpet preshow from Facebook to Twitter for 2019, marking the first time “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live” will be streamed live exclusively on Twitter.

Twitter’s live stream will be available at @TheAcademy account on Oscars Sunday, Feb. 24, starting at 6:30pm ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

For Twitter — which has been pushing to bring more live video to the platform — the deal with ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is a bit of a coup. Facebook was the Oscars’ official streaming partner for red-carpet coverage the last two years, and has worked with ABC on the Oscars since 2015.

The 2019 “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live” will be hosted by Laura Marano (Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally”), and TV writer and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel. They will be joined by red-carpet regular Chris Connelly, a sports and entertainment journalist and frequent contributor to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” who returns as the official greeter of the Oscars.

This year, viewers of the “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live” live stream can submit questions for nominees, presenters and performers via Twitter using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess for a chance to have them asked in real time. The show, sponsored by Walmart, will feature footage from up to 10 cameras placed along the red carpet.

“‘Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live’ is the only Oscar show that engages in a direct conversation with the audience, and we are truly excited to partner with Twitter this year,” said Meghan de Boer, the show’s executive producer.

The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The kudocast will be televised live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Controversy has swirled around Oscars telecast this year, after Kevin Hart backed out of hosting and the Academy announced that four awards will be presented during commercial breaks.

Twitter’s negotiations with ABC and the Academy for the red-carpet show was brokered by Brooke Segodnia, Twitter senior partner manager for content partnerships, TV and entertainment. “Twitter is the place to be during the Oscars,” commented Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment partnerships. “It’s where the conversation about everyone’s favorite films and actors unfolds, and where actors go to connect with their most passionate fan base.”

