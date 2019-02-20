×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC to Launch Oscars Live Play-Along Game With $50,000 Grand Prize

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC-Oscar-Game
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC is hoping to drive viewers to its host-less telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday by dangling the promise of cold, hard cash to one lucky winner.

The broadcaster on will launch “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game that will let viewers play along in real time during the awards presentation. The game’s interactive ballot will allow fans to earn points by predicting Oscar winners in each category and will also pose trivia questions — with the top players eligible to win $50,000 in the grand prize drawing.

To play, users can sign up starting Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET at oscar.com/game. Then, during the telecast, they must watch live on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC in order to play. Viewers will earn points for correct Oscars predictions and trivia questions presented during the show, as well as participation in real-time polls.

One winner will be randomly selected from among players with the most number of correct answers, who will will also appear on The Oscar Game’s Top 100 Leaderboard.

It’s the first time ABC is launching play-along live trivia game for the Oscars, after movie fans have been printing out ballots and following along with the TV broadcast for years. The game is among the latest cash-based live digital games spawned by the popularity of HQ Trivia since it debuted a year and a half ago.

The 2019 Oscars telecast has generated more than its share of controversy. Kevin Hart backed out of hosting the kudocast, and producers ultimately opted to go with no host. Then last week, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that four awards would be presented during commercial breaks resulted in a major backlash, the Academy reversed the decision just days later.

In addition to the game itself, ABC’s Official Oscar Game will feature behind-the-scenes content throughout the live telecast. The game is open to legal residents of U.S. and Washington, D.C., who are 18 or older.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More TV

  • Ramon Rodriguez

    NBC Drama Pilot 'Prism' Adds Ramon Rodriguez

    Ramon Rodriguez has joined the NBC legal drama pilot “Prism” in a lead role, Variety has learned. “Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question [...]

  • Rob Lowe TCA

    Rob Lowe Talks About Life in Boston (England) and His New British Cop Show 'Wild Bill'

    Before shooting his new series “Wild Bill” for Britain’s ITV, Rob Lowe had no idea there was a Boston in England – which the U.S. city in Massachusetts is actually named after. “Wild Bill” is currently in production in the original Boston, in eastern England, and Lowe, appropriately enough, plays a fish out of water [...]

  • ABC-Oscar-Game

    ABC to Launch Oscars Live Play-Along Game With $50,000 Grand Prize

    ABC is hoping to drive viewers to its host-less telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday by dangling the promise of cold, hard cash to one lucky winner. The broadcaster on will launch “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game that will let viewers play along in real time during the awards presentation. The [...]

  • Desus and Mero

    Desus & Mero Are Doing Late-Night Their Own Way

    It wasn’t too long ago that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero were living their lives as Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, two bored Bronx guys throwing jokes on Twitter about their frustrating jobs. But six years after joining forces, they’re poised to crash the overwhelmingly monochrome late-night talk-show party with their wicked wit, supreme [...]

  • Norah O'Donnell

    CBS Mulls Changes to 'CBS Evening News,' Eyes Norah O'Donnell for Anchor Slot (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS News is considering making significant changes to its flagship “CBS Evening News,” according to four people with knowledge of the talks, part of a top-down look at the news division by incoming president Susan Zirinsky. Executives are considering putting “CBS This Morning” anchor Norah O’Donnell in the lead role of its evening-news broadcast, these [...]

  • Lena Waithe-Produced Comedy Scores Pilot Order

    Lena Waithe-Produced Comedy Scores Pilot Order from Showtime

    Showtime has ordered a pilot for “How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t), a half-hour comedy anthology series created by Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye. The show landed at the network through Emmy winner Lena Waithe’s first-look deal with Showtime. Kisakye, who will write the pilot, joins Waithe and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad