TF1 Group Joins Moviechainer’s Client Roster to Keep Track of Revenue Shares

CREDIT: Courtesy of Backup

After enrolling MK2 last year, Moviechainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added TF1 Group, Europe’s leading private broadcaster, to its client portfolio.

MovieChainer, which was launched in 2014 by the Paris-based film company Backup (“Arctic,” “Donnybrook”), is already been used by companies such as MK2, Bankside Films, Memento International, Charades, as well as Superights, Fintage and Endemol Shine. The app improves filmmakers, producers, sales agents and distributors’ ability to perform quick and accurate revenue simulations and keep track of their revenue shares throughout the commercial life of their films.

Within the last few years, TF1 Group has indeed created a solid TV channels offering, clustered around TF1, and is now involved in the production and distribution of content across all platforms. Moviechainer will work along with the broadcaster’s production/distribution arm TF1 Studio’s team in their overall processes, including rights acquisition, coproduction and distribution, as well as the liaison with all rights holders.

“With a catalogue composed of several thousand titles, from film classics to TV series and reality-shows, TF1 Studio faces all major challenges of our industry: growth of the VOD and SVOD market, shorter and more numerous sales cycles. Now more than ever, studios have to adapt to the ever changing practices of our industry,” said Philippine Roy, sales manager for Moviechainer.

Roy said “Moviechainer offers an evolutive and secure solution, that is both centralised and connected, allowing our clients to optimise their businesses and keep track of the exploitation of their rights, their availabilities, and manage their receipts and their allocations.”

Chhuy Te-Hoang, project owner on behalf of TF1 Studio, said the company was looking for a “flexible and progressive solution” that would “work across (the company’s) different trades in the development, coproduction and distribution of multi-licence content, including theatrical, e-cinema, video, VOD with MYTF1VOD, SVOD with TFOU MAX, as well as international and French TV sales. She said “Moviechainer has emerged as the best solution for both these issues.”

