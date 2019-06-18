Swedish Outfit French Quarter Steps Into TV With Graphic Novel Adaptation

Swedish production company French Quarter, the outfit behind Cannes Directors’ Fortnight’s entry “And Then We Danced,” is venturing into TV with a web series adapted from Henrik Bromander’s graphic novel “Kurs I självutplåning” (“Course in self-annihilation”).

The comedy series has been commissioned by the Swedish broadcaster SVT, as first reported by Nordic Film & TV News. Adapted from the graphic novel by Joakim Granberg and Isabella Rodriguez, the series follows a young woman, Maria, who enrols in a summer camp for clowns to find new friends and get away from her hectic life but quickly gets subjected to bullying.

The series, which just wrapped shooting, is directed by Isabella Rodriguez, and stars stand-up comedians Evelyn Mok, who notably appeared in Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central, and Jonatan Unge. The cast is completed by Karin Franz Körlof (“The Wife”), and Pelle Hanaeus (“Anna Holt”).

Film Capital Stockholm, Film I Dalarna and SVT are co-producing the series which will roll out on SVT Play, the broadcaster’s VOD service, this fall.

Launched in 2011 by the French producer Mathilde Dedye and Mattias Sandström, French Quarter has a strong track record with director-driven feature films such as Anna Odell’s “The Reunion,” and most recently Levan Akin’s “And Then We Danced.”