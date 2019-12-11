Quibi Orders Gaming Thriller ‘Curs_r’ From Anton, Stigma, Ridley Scott

Quibi has greenlit the development of “Curs_r,” a gaming drama series executive produced by Anton, Stigma Films and Ridley Scott. The series will be directed by Toby Meakins (“Bite Size Horror”) and is written by Simon Allen (“The Watch,” “Das Boot,” “The Musketeers”). Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday,” “Amulet”) is producing.

The series centers on the pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, for which a broke student decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game. According to a statement, “The game curses her reality with terrifying choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life as the game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror.”

Scott said: “With all of the many platforms on which one can now show content, including the groundbreaking new format at Quibi, this is an extraordinary time to be a filmmaker. We are very much looking forward to working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and his Quibi team, as well as with these very talented filmmakers, Toby and Simon, to create a series that promises to break new boundaries in the horror genre.”

Anton’s CEO and founder Sebastien Raybaud said: “Simon and Toby are extraordinarily talented filmmakers and have proven success in the short-form horror genre. The visionary teams at Scott Free, Stigma Films, and Quibi will no doubt ensure a groundbreaking series.”

Anton has co-financed hit movies such as the “Paddington” franchise, “Non-Stop,” and “Shaun the Sheep,” and the upcoming animated feature “Fireheart,” from the producers of “Ballerina.” Recent television co-financing projects include BBC series “McMafia,” “Les Misérable” and “Gentleman Jack,” and the BBC/HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials,” starring James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson, directed by Tom Hooper.