APOS: Paramount+ Streaming Service to Expand to Brazil, Latin America

The Paramount+ subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service is to begin operations in Latin America and Brazil from next month. The moves are made possible by deals with Claro Video and with Brazil’s NET.

The South America expansion in in addition to the platform’s existing presence in the Nordic region and Central and Eastern Europe.

The deal with NET is the first mobile distribution partnership in South America for Paramount+. In Brazil, Paramount+ will be available for NET subscribers as an add-on format. Once the Android and iOS Paramount+ apps launch, the service will also be available to non-subscribers. Other Latin American countries will soon have access to Paramount+ through Claro Video. Further carriage deal are expected to soon be announced with other pay-TV, Internet and mobile providers.

Paramount+ in Latin America will offer highly-acclaimed international series on-demand, including The Handmaids’ Tale and Yellowstone, as well as more than 2,000 episodes of international programs from Viacom’s branded channels, including Paramount Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. The service will also allow on-demand access to a curated library of more than 150 iconic movies from Paramount Pictures.

“By forging partnerships with the world’s leading operators and distributors we are able to bring Viacom’s premium content to new global audiences. As the media landscape continues to evolve, we will aggressively innovate to expand our partner offerings, including Paramount+, across our massive global footprint,” said David Lynn, president & CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, a day ahead of his Wednesday presentation about brands and IP, at the APOS convention in Indonesia. He is also expected to outline further details of the group’s mobile strategy.

Paramount+ debuted as an SVoD aggregation service in 2017 in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, with Finland added in 2018. The service expanded last year into Poland under the name Paramount Play and in Hungary as Paramount+.