HTC VIVE, Taiwan Creative Content Agency Join Forces on New Grant for International VR Works

HTC cocktail
CREDIT: HTC

HTC VIVE, the VR unite of Taiwan’s tech giant HTC which has a record five original VR works competing at Venice, is joining forces with the one-year old Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) to launch a grant dedicated to VR international co-productions. The new initiative was announced during the Taiwan Immersive Lineup party hosted by both HTC VIVE and TAICCA on the Lido.

“This association (between HTC VIVE and TAICCA) will accelerate the VR industry development through international co-investment,” said Hsiao-Ching Ting, the chairperson of TAICCA, which is also a backer of Taiwan’s National Development Fund.

“While those in the content development industry continue to face challenges in technology, funding and business models, in Taiwan, intermediary organizations such as TAICCA and businesses in the industry have already formed an active content ecosystem,” said Hsiao-Ching.

Liu Szu-ming, the president of HTC Vive Originals said her company will also launch a content management and blockchain authentification system to “help content creator, cultural creative workers, and offline channels to integrate their ressources.

HTC VIVE’s Venice lineup includes Chiang Wei-liang’s “Only the Mountain Remains;” Qiu Yang’s “O;” Japanese contemporary artist Mita Komatsu and composer Kay Huang’s “Inori;” Midi Z’s “The Making Of;” and “Gloomy Eyes” by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado.

“O,” “The Making Of” and “Only The Mountain Remains” are from the 5×1 initiative, a partnership focusing on VR films between HTC Vive Originals and the Golden Horse Film Academy which was founded by revered director Hou Hsiao-hsien.

“Gloomy Eyes,” meanwhile, is co-production between HTC Vive Originals and French animation studio Atlas V.

