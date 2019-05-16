Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model.

Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method for micro-payments with peer-to-peer movie streaming services to maximize revenue.

Motion says its blockchain technology completes transactions from paying viewer straight to rights holders within three seconds. The service will collect otherwise lost revenue and data for rights holders, and offer fans a one-click means to pay for and access content through p2p streaming, thereby delivering an easy-to-use legal alternative to piracy.

The service enables any content creator to get to know their audience by sharing data about the viewer’s consumption of content, Motion says.

The company is looking to persuade film industry players to invest in the service through a consortium that so far includes Carole Scotta of Haut-et-Court and Ian Sharp of Sharp House, together with companies like Le Bureau, “Paterson” co-producer K5 and Elzevir Films.

“The consortium will have exclusive data from the test markets and help us shape the services we can offer – and ultimately determine the future of digital distribution for content creators,” Adrian Lugol, founder of Cinemarket, said.

“We are at a crossroads for the future of film and the film industry. If we don’t own our digital distribution and the technology behind it, we end up as service providers for tech companies,” Alan R. Milligan, founder of White Rabbit, said.

“We are headed toward a future where algorithm dictates content and subscriptions per month are more important than content itself. It is vital that we have a film industry that owns the tech, otherwise tech companies will end up pushing the film industry aside.”