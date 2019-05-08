Cannes: MTonomy Offers Sales Agents Blockchain-Based Rights Management System

Blockchain will make a Cannes comeback this year with Jack Dorsey-backed MTonomy pitching an “operating system for the world of film and TV rights.”

At the Cannes Film Festival, the company will be providing the technological backbone for the film sales operations of Los Angeles-based sales agent Indie Rights. It will also hold presentations of its rights management system. The software is currently available on an invitation-only basis.

The MTonomy system enables easy deal tracking, intuitive search for available rights, and secure hosting of feature films, series, and other content, to enable rapid delivery and simple management of assets. It is built on the Ethereum, platform one of the most widespread public blockchain platforms.

“By rethinking the infrastructure underlying rights management, MTonomy has permanently lightened the workload for rights holders. We empower studios, distributors, and sales agents to spend more time on what matters most, finding the best opportunities for their rights, cultivating relationships, and growing their business,” said MTonomy CEO Arjun Mendhi.

MTonomy was founded by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with advisors including Twitter and Square co-founder Dorsey. It already operates a cryptocurrency-based VoD application for consumers.

Indie Rights, run by Linda Nelson and Michael Madison, partners since 2000, is a small company that manages hundreds of film and TV titles. “After all these years, there’s finally a platform (MTonomy) that understands how we do business. Our turnaround time for avails has gone from days of sifting through spreadsheets and contracts to just a few seconds of tapping out a search.”