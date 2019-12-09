×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canal Plus, beIN Sports In Exclusive Talks For Distribution Deal

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
CREDIT: AP

Vivendi-owned pay-TV banner Canal Plus Group and the global network beIN Sports have started exclusive talks to sign a five-year exclusive distribution and sub-licensing deal in France. The two companies previously tried to forge a partnership in 2016 but it was denied by France’s anti-trust board.

Under the proposed deal, Canal Plus would distribute all of beIN Sports’s premium channels and content within Canal Plus’s packages. The French pay TV group would also become the exclusive distributor of beIN SPORTS to third-party providers across all platforms in France starting June 1.

Moreover, BeIN Sports would also sub-license exclusively its 2020-2024 Ligue 1 football rights to Canal Plus so that subscribers would have access to two games on each match for each season, starting from the next one running 2020/2021. The pact would run for a renewable period of five years.

Maxime Saada, the chairman of Canal Plus Group, said the “prospect of partnering with beIN Sports” would allow Canal Plus to “continue to broadcast Ligue 1 beyond the current season with 28 of the top 38 games of each season exclusive until 2024.”

Saada added that the deal would strengthen Canal Plus’s “long-standing partnership with beIN Sports” and help the company to “further extend its reach.”

Canal Plus, for which sports broadcasts are one of the major incentives to recruit subscribers, has suffered some setbacks within the last couple years after losing broadcasting rights to French Premier League soccer matches to Chinese-owned Spanish broadcasting group Mediapro. But Canal Plus is now getting back in the game, having recently joined forced with BeIN Sports to acquire the rights to the Uefa Champions League during the 2021-24 cycle.

Under the deal which is currently being discussed and will be submitted to beIN Sports’s employee representative bodies in France, the two companies would both retain their identities, brands and editorial autonomy, said the companies in a release.

“This partnership would also benefit and create value for the French TV and films production industry, of which Canal Plus is the largest investor,” said the release.

Meanwhile, Yousef Al-Obaidly, president of beIN Sports France and CEO on beIN Media Group, said the pact would be beneficial to beIN Sports and sports fans in France, giving the group “much more scale and reach across the French market”.

Al-Obaidly said that since beIN Sports’s launch in France in 2012, the company’s business has grown from “start-up to be one of the leading sports broadcasters in the country” and he added that the group plans to grow even further in France.

More TV

  • Andrew Scott'1917' film premiere, Arrivals, London,

    'Fleabag' Star Andrew Scott Teases Future Projects With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    To the delight of “Fleabag” fans everywhere, the “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott received his first-ever Golden Globe nomination Monday morning. His role instantly became an internet phenomenon, thanks in large part to his chemistry with “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He’s up against Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) [...]

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's

    Canal Plus, beIN Sports In Exclusive Talks For Distribution Deal

    Vivendi-owned pay-TV banner Canal Plus Group and Al Jazeera’s beIN Sports have started exclusive talks to sign a five-year exclusive distribution and sub-licensing deal in France. The two companies previously tried to forge a partnership in 2016 but it was denied by France’s anti-trust board. Under the proposed deal, Canal Plus would distribute all of [...]

  • The 'Watchmen' Season Finale and More

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Watchmen' Season Finale on HBO

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Watchmen” airs its season 1 finale on HBO, and “The Expanse” returns for [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    ViacomCBS Will Explore Sale of Black Rock CBS Headquarters

    ViacomCBS will explore the sale of the famous Black Rock building, which has served as the headquarters of CBS since the mid 1960s. Bob Bakish, CEO of the company, which was created last week from the merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., said the newly combined entertainment conglomerate would explore the sale of sundry [...]

  • NBCUniversal Peacock

    Comcast to Spend $2 Billion on NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service in First Two Years

    Comcast expects to pump $2 billion into NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in aggregate over 2020 and 2021, while the company is projecting it will not be profitable for the first five years, according to CFO Mike Cavanagh. Cavanagh, who provided the details Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York City, tried to put [...]

  • Lorenzo Soria77th Annual Golden Globes Nominations,

    HFPA President Responds to Golden Globes' Female Director Shut-Out: 'We Vote by Film'

    Despite gains in the number of films and TV shows helmed by women, female directors were completely shut out of the Golden Globes once again this year. The snub was immediately called out on social media, with filmmakers like “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el tweeting, “do not look for justice in the awards system.” However, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad