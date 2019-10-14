×

AVOD Service Tubi to Launch in the U.K., and Debut Kids’ Service in U.S.

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, will launch in the U.K. early next year, with additional territories to follow as part of Tubi’s rapid international rollout, the company announced Monday at Mipcom in Cannes. The company also revealed it will debut a dedicated service for children, Tubi Kids, on Oct. 21.

Currently available in North America, Tubi can be accessed on more than 25 devices – the most of any AVOD service – including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS and Android.

Tubi streamed 94 million hours of content in May, which grew to more than 132 million hours in September – a 40% increase in four months. New titles include “Megamind,” starring Will Ferrell and Tina Fey, “Scary Movie,” and its sequel, starring Marlon Wayans and Anna Faris, “No Country for Old Men,” directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen, and the 13th season of the hit TV series “The Bachelorette.”

Tubi Kids will roll out first to consumers in the U.S. via Roku devices, and will be available on all major streaming devices in the near future, the company said.

Tubi Kids will feature a large library of children’s content – more than 1,200 movies and television shows, age appropriate for kids, totaling more than 5,000 hours of content. It will include movies “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Norm of the North” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” and series featuring iconic characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear and The Wiggles.

Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, said: “The launch reinforces our dedication to offer an age-appropriate viewing environment – super-serving kids and families with a robust amount of content.”

More Digital

  • Tubi

    AVOD Service Tubi to Launch in the U.K., and Debut Kids' Service in U.S.

    Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, will launch in the U.K. early next year, with additional territories to follow as part of Tubi’s rapid international rollout, the company announced Monday at Mipcom in Cannes. The company also revealed it will debut a dedicated service for children, Tubi Kids, on Oct. 21. Currently available in [...]

  • tubi kids

    Tubi to Launch Tubi Kids, U.K. Offshoot

    Ad-supported video streaming service Tubi is the latest to jump on the children’s entertainment bandwagon: Tubi is set to launch a dedicated kids section on October 21, the company announced at Mipcom in London Monday. Additionally, Tubi will also bring its service to the U.K. early next year. Tubi’s new kids section will offer access [...]

  • Terry Back chairman ACF

    Veteran U.K. Media Investor Terry Back Joins ACF as Chairman

    CANNES — Veteran U.K. film industry investor Terry Back has joined ACF investment bank as chairman. ACF, headed by CEO Thomas Dey, has been at the forefront of the M&A activity around independent TV and film production outfits, mostly in the unscripted TV arena. ACF is in the midst of expanding its activities in the [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Jay Frank, UMG Senior VP and Digital Music Veteran, Dies at 47

    Universal Music executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 47. UMG chief Lucian Grainge remembered him in a message sent to the company. “Dear Colleagues,” it reads. “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that our colleague and friend Jay Frank has passed after a recurrence of [...]

  • Sam-Colby-The-Graveyard

    YouTube’s Sam and Colby Unveil ‘The Graveyard’ Paranormal Series Set in London

    Sam and Colby, YouTube’s favorite DIY paranormal investigators, headed to the U.K. for their next big ghost-hunting project. The duo today released the trailer for “The Graveyard,” a four-part docu-series shot in The Langham – by legend, London’s most haunted hotel – and an abandoned church graveyard. The project is their first international expedition. The [...]

  • Santos Dumont

    Mipcom: International TV Output Picture Changing for U.S. Majors

    The global import-export strategies of the U.S. majors are in flux as the world’s major content companies gather this week in Cannes for the annual Mipcom market and conference. Disney, WarnerMedia and the other handful of media conglomerates that control the vast majority of the U.S. market are in the midst of a radical transition [...]

  • Babylon Berlin

    ITV-Backed Streamer Cirkus to Launch European Drama Service Kritic (EXCLUSIVE)

    SVOD outfit Cirkus is expanding with Kritic, a new service programmed with premium non-English-language drama. The first launch will be in Sweden in December and feature big-ticket shows such as “Babylon Berlin” from Germany and “Gomorrah” from Italy. Cirkus has established itself in the Nordics and German-speaking territories. Kritic will roll out in Sweden before [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad