AVOD Service Tubi to Launch in the U.K., and Debut Kids’ Service in U.S.

Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, will launch in the U.K. early next year, with additional territories to follow as part of Tubi’s rapid international rollout, the company announced Monday at Mipcom in Cannes. The company also revealed it will debut a dedicated service for children, Tubi Kids, on Oct. 21.

Currently available in North America, Tubi can be accessed on more than 25 devices – the most of any AVOD service – including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS and Android.

Tubi streamed 94 million hours of content in May, which grew to more than 132 million hours in September – a 40% increase in four months. New titles include “Megamind,” starring Will Ferrell and Tina Fey, “Scary Movie,” and its sequel, starring Marlon Wayans and Anna Faris, “No Country for Old Men,” directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen, and the 13th season of the hit TV series “The Bachelorette.”

Tubi Kids will roll out first to consumers in the U.S. via Roku devices, and will be available on all major streaming devices in the near future, the company said.

Tubi Kids will feature a large library of children’s content – more than 1,200 movies and television shows, age appropriate for kids, totaling more than 5,000 hours of content. It will include movies “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Norm of the North” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” and series featuring iconic characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear and The Wiggles.

Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, said: “The launch reinforces our dedication to offer an age-appropriate viewing environment – super-serving kids and families with a robust amount of content.”