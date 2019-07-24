Amazon, Twitter and Tubi Execs Head Lineup for Mipcom Keynotes

×

Executives from Amazon Studios, Twitter and Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, head the lineup of keynote speakers at content market and conference Mipcom, the event’s organizer Reed Midem announced Wednesday.

Mipcom, which takes place in Cannes, France from Oct. 14 to 17, will adopt as its overarching theme “The Streaming Offensive.” According to Reed Midem, this theme reflects “the seismic changes in global distribution models, their impact on content production and licensing, and the global response to the direct-to-consumer challenge.”

Among Mipcom’s keynote speakers will be James Farrell, head of international originals for Amazon Studios, Twitter’s Kay M. Madati, global VP and head of content partnership, Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s CEO and founder, and Adam Lewinson, the AVOD platform’s chief content officer.

Farrell oversees the development and production of all original series and feature films under the Amazon Studios banner outside the U.S. He will be joined in his keynote on Oct. 14 by other international programming and development executives from Amazon Studios to discuss the company’s global ambitions, with a special focus on Europe and Amazon Studios’ growing slate of local originals in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and its increased local production around the world.

Madati, who is responsible for developing partnerships with content publishers and media owners to help them market and monetize their content across Twitter, speaks on Oct. 15 with a keynote titled “The Past, Present and Future of Twitter’s Content Partnerships.” Madati will be joined by top media executives and talent to discuss some of Twitter’s most successful partnerships to date.

Massoudi and Lewinson will put the spotlight on the rapid growth of AVOD in their keynote “AVOD: The Rise of Free” on Oct. 14. Massoudi and Lewinson will be joined by a panel of guests to look at AVOD’s impact on the global content marketplace and what lies ahead. In an era when linear viewership is in decline and “subscriber fatigue” is threatening the growth of subscription VOD services, AVOD is expanding rapidly.

Tubi, founded in 2014, has more than 15,000 movies and television shows from more than 200 content partners, and more than 20 million monthly active users.

    

    

