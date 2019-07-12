×

Netflix Taps BBC Studios’ Jackie Lee-Joe as Chief Marketing Officer

Todd Spangler

Jackie Lee-Joe - Netflix CMO
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

After a four-month search, Netflix has found its next CMO: Jackie Lee-Joe, the former chief marketing officer of BBC Studios.

Lee-Joe succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from the company earlier this year. She will start at Netflix in September and will be based in Los Angeles.

“Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience — making her the perfect fit as our next chief marketing officer,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in announcing the appointment. “I’m excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world,.”

As marketing chief at BBC Studios, Lee-Joe had oversight of more than 300 brands globally and was responsible for developing new BBC brands.

Lee-Joe joined the BBC in November 2015 from Microsoft-owned Skype, where she was global director for audience, entertainment marketing and broadcast media. She has over 20 years of marketing experience with media, technology and telecoms companies including Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Orange. She’s a graduate of the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales.

“Netflix is a much loved and respected brand with audiences globally thanks to its rich and varied original programming. I’m thrilled to be joining one of the most creative, dynamic and fearlessly innovative companies in the world,” Lee-Joe said in a statement.

