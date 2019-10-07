×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: Web Cartoons ‘Designer,’ ‘Christmas with Jam’ Tops E-IP Awards

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Busan International Film Festival
CREDIT: Sasha Don

Hatchling’s “Christmas with Jam” and Lucid’s “Designer” shared top prizes at the Entertainment Intellectual Property Market, part of Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. “Jam” is a web cartoon about the friendship between an evil spirit in a dog’s shape and the dog’s owner. The two awards were sponsored by major South Korean film studio Showbox.

From Book to Film, a program for intellectual properties in book format, Park Mark-rye and Kim Yu-ra’s family comedy “Makrye Park- I Can’t Go Just Yet” won the Showbox award along with Kim Sung-hui’s romantic comedy “A Killer Lives Nextdoor.” “Killer” also won the audience award.

The Tory Comics Awards were presented to two web cartoons: “Jam” and “Mr. 2,” and two novels: “The Flower Bloomed by the Cloud” and “Press Jump to End the World.”

A thriller drama web cartoon “Lucks” won the Union Super IP award, sponsored by Union Investment Partners.

E-IP market was launched in 2015 to showcase original web series, web novels and web comics that are adaptable across multiple media platforms such as film and other form of media. The cash prizes sponsored by Showbox, Union Investment Partners, and Tory Comics amounted up to $58,000 (KRW 70 million) this year.

2019 E-IP Market Award Winners *Title / Company / Author)

Showbox Choice Award
(Book To Film)
“A Killer Lives Next Door” / CABINET (All That Story) / KIM Seonghui

“Makrye Park– I Can’t Go Just Yet” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / PARK Makrye, KIM Yura

(E-IP Pitching)
Designer / JAEDAM MEDIA / Hatchling
“A Christmas with Jam” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / Lucid

Tory Comics Award
“The Flower Bloomed by the Cloud” / DAEWON C.I. INC. / Bionwho Press
“Jump to End the World” / SAFEHOUSE / SHIM Neoul
Mr. 2 / STORYCOMPANY / PARK Bum Soo (Story) & CHEON Jin Hui (Art)

“A Christmas with Jam” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / Lucid

Union SuperIP Award
“It’s Mine” / YJ COMICS / Lucks

E-IP Audience Award
“A Killer Lives Next Door” / CABINET (ALL THAT STORY) / KIM Seonghui

More Digital

  • Busan International Film Festival

    Busan: Web Cartoons ‘Designer,’ ‘Christmas with Jam’ Tops E-IP Awards

    Hatchling’s “Christmas with Jam” and Lucid’s “Designer” shared top prizes at the Entertainment Intellectual Property Market, part of Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. “Jam” is a web cartoon about the friendship between an evil spirit in a dog’s shape and the dog’s owner. The two awards were sponsored by major South Korean film [...]

  • PopSugar logo

    Group Nine Is Buying PopSugar

    In another digital-media merger, Discovery-backed Group Nine Media has reached a deal to acquire female-focused lifestyle brand PopSugar. The all-stock acquisition will bring PopSugar into the Group Nine portfolio, which includes Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis, Seeker and comedy studio JASH. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The pact values PopSugar at $300 million, and brings [...]

  • Hulu Download Offline Viewing iOS

    Hulu Finally Adds Downloads for Offline Mobile Viewing

    Hulu at long last is launching one of its customers’ most-requested features: the ability to download TV shows and movies to mobile devices for watching them on the go. The download feature, which has been several years in the works, gives Hulu subscribers on the $11.99 no-commercials plan the ability to download tens of thousands [...]

  • Intel Studios’ 10,000-square-foot geodesic dome in

    Inside Intel Studios, the World’s Largest Volumetric Capture Stage

    Imagine the prototype for a dome-shaped alien spaceship, put together with metal piping and neon-green fabric, and you’ve got a pretty good idea of how one of Intel’s latest projects looks like. Only, this dome isn’t about space travel, but the future of entertainment. Tucked away on a soundstage in Los Angeles, Intel’s massive volumetric [...]

  • apple-tv-4k

    Twitch App Goes Live on Apple TV

    Twitch is finally available on Apple TV: Amazon’s gamer-centric live streaming service has launched an official Apple TV app, Macrumors was first to report Monday morning. The app had been in testing since last month. Viewers can browse the Twitch app on Apple TV by game, and also quickly jump into popular live streams. In [...]

  • amazon freetime on fire tv

    Amazon Brings Its Freetime Kids Service to Fire TV

    Amazon is bringing its Freetime kids service to Fire TV, starting with its Fire TV stick devices: The app allows parents to set age limits, content restrictions, and even limit the amount of time their little ones spend watching TV every day. Freetime apps previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets, as well as iOS and [...]

  • onn-Roku-Smart-Soundbar

    Roku, Walmart Launch Co-Branded Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

    Roku has once again teamed up with Walmart to release lower-priced editions of its hardware: The streaming device maker announced Monday that it is now selling cheaper versions of its recently-introduced soundbar and subwoofer through the retail giant. Co-branded as Roku onn, the two products are selling for just $129 each at Walmart. That’s $50 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad