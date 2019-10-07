Busan: Web Cartoons ‘Designer,’ ‘Christmas with Jam’ Tops E-IP Awards

Hatchling’s “Christmas with Jam” and Lucid’s “Designer” shared top prizes at the Entertainment Intellectual Property Market, part of Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. “Jam” is a web cartoon about the friendship between an evil spirit in a dog’s shape and the dog’s owner. The two awards were sponsored by major South Korean film studio Showbox.

From Book to Film, a program for intellectual properties in book format, Park Mark-rye and Kim Yu-ra’s family comedy “Makrye Park- I Can’t Go Just Yet” won the Showbox award along with Kim Sung-hui’s romantic comedy “A Killer Lives Nextdoor.” “Killer” also won the audience award.

The Tory Comics Awards were presented to two web cartoons: “Jam” and “Mr. 2,” and two novels: “The Flower Bloomed by the Cloud” and “Press Jump to End the World.”

A thriller drama web cartoon “Lucks” won the Union Super IP award, sponsored by Union Investment Partners.

E-IP market was launched in 2015 to showcase original web series, web novels and web comics that are adaptable across multiple media platforms such as film and other form of media. The cash prizes sponsored by Showbox, Union Investment Partners, and Tory Comics amounted up to $58,000 (KRW 70 million) this year.

2019 E-IP Market Award Winners *Title / Company / Author)

Showbox Choice Award

(Book To Film)

“A Killer Lives Next Door” / CABINET (All That Story) / KIM Seonghui

“Makrye Park– I Can’t Go Just Yet” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / PARK Makrye, KIM Yura

(E-IP Pitching)

Designer / JAEDAM MEDIA / Hatchling

“A Christmas with Jam” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / Lucid

Tory Comics Award

“The Flower Bloomed by the Cloud” / DAEWON C.I. INC. / Bionwho Press

“Jump to End the World” / SAFEHOUSE / SHIM Neoul

Mr. 2 / STORYCOMPANY / PARK Bum Soo (Story) & CHEON Jin Hui (Art)

“A Christmas with Jam” / WISDOMHOUSE MEDIAGROUP INC. / Lucid

Union SuperIP Award

“It’s Mine” / YJ COMICS / Lucks

E-IP Audience Award

“A Killer Lives Next Door” / CABINET (ALL THAT STORY) / KIM Seonghui