YouTube Pulls Down 210 Channels It Says Coordinated a Propaganda Campaign Aimed at Hong Kong Protests

Google said it disabled a group of 210 channels on YouTube that were acting in a coordinated “influence campaign” directed at the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Google announced the action Thursday, three days after Facebook and Twitter said they had removed accounts identified as linked to China-backed disinformation campaigns on their platforms aiming to discredit Hong Kong protesters.

While Google did not identify the YouTube channels it pulled down, the company said they were operating in a “coordinated manner” to upload videos related to the Hong Kong protests. “This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter,” Shane Huntley, director of software engineering in Google Security’s Threat Analysis Group, wrote in a blog post.

China has blocked access to YouTube under the country’s content-restriction policies since 2009, and the regime bans other Western internet services. Google discovered the YouTube channels in question used virtual private networks (VPNs) and other methods to mask the origin of the accounts along with other activity “commonly associated with coordinated influence operations,” Huntley wrote.

Despite their best efforts, YouTube and other platforms — playing a game of Whac-a-Mole with bad actors — can’t fully shut off attempts to spread propaganda.

After Twitter claimed it deleted over 200,000 accounts that were “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong,” Variety found dozens of active Twitter accounts posting under the hashtag #SupportMulan that employed rhetoric echoing Chinese state propaganda. Some pro-China accounts have co-opted Disney‘s new “Mulan“ after the film’s star, Crystal Yifei Liu, stated her support for Hong Kong police, who are trying to quell demonstrations.

While U.S.-based platforms are inaccessible in the country, China’s state news agencies have spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on creating content for and distributing content across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services, according to the New York Times, which cited government procurement records.

On a monthly basis, Google’s threat analysis group sends over 4,000 warnings to users about attempts by “government-backed attackers or other illicit actors” to infiltrate their accounts, according to Huntley.

“Our teams will continue to identify bad actors, terminate their accounts, and share relevant information with law enforcement and others in the industry,” Huntley wrote.