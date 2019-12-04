×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mediacorp and Wattpad Quick Step to ‘Slow Dance’ Series Adaptation

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wattpad
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wattpad

MediaCorp, Singapore’s public broadcast group, is moving ahead with the first project to emerge from its partnership with online story vault Wattpad. The news was announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore.

The pair will adapt hit romantic story “Slow Dancing” by Singaporean writer Noelle (@Hepburnettes) as a six part series. The show will appear under the “Lights, Camera” label on Mediacorp’s meWATCH digital entertainment service, as well as made available on Mediacorp Channel 5 every Tuesday at 9.30pm. Production is slated to start in March 2020 with Mediacorp Studios.The show will premiere in August 2020

The story arises from the aftermath of a catastrophic car crash that has temporarily blinded the billionaire Kaden. Protagonist, Isla has been smitten with Kaden since his masterclass on slow dancing at her sixteenth birthday event. In the present, Isla attends to the ailing Kaden with a dose of deception.

“Slow Dancing” has been a blockbuster on Wattpad, boasting more than 9.5 million reads to date and nearly 400,000 votes from fans. Author Noelle (@Hepburnettes) has amassed more than 243,000 followers and 45.7 million reads from 17 stories posted to the Wattpad site.

Popular on Variety

Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman will produce, along with supervising executive producer Tan Wei-Lyn (“Tanglin,” “Kin”). Lillian Wang (“Tanglin,” “Faculty”) is set as the lead writer.

A deal between the two companies was first announced in April this year. The pair said that projects will be sourced from Wattpad using the company’s machine learning technology. That allows them to select popular stories and also to generate ideas and angles that can be used during the screenwriting and development process.

More Digital

  • Wattpad

    Mediacorp and Wattpad Quick Step to 'Slow Dance' Series Adaptation

    MediaCorp, Singapore’s public broadcast group, is moving ahead with the first project to emerge from its partnership with online story vault Wattpad. The news was announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. The pair will adapt hit romantic story “Slow Dancing” by Singaporean writer Noelle (@Hepburnettes) as a six part [...]

  • Genius

    Genius Media Sues Google for Allegedly Stealing Lyrics

    Genius Media Group filed a lawsuit against Google and LyricFind, a Toronto-based lyrics provider, alleging the companies ripped off song lyrics from Genius. The lawsuit seeks at least $50 million in damages from Google and LyricFind. “Defendants Google LLC and LyricFind have been caught red-handed misappropriating content from Genius’s website, which they have exploited — [...]

  • Sundar Pichai Becomes Alphabet CEO, Larry

    Google Founders Resign From Alphabet Leadership, Sundar Pichai Becomes CEO

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai is adding another responsibility to his job: Pichai will also be the CEO of parent holding company Alphabet going forward, taking the helm from co-founder and longtime CEO Larry Page. Additionally, co-founder Sergey Brin will be resigning from his post as the president of Alphabet. Brin and Page jointly announced the [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Says Creators May See Subscriber Counts Drop With Purge of Defunct Accounts

    YouTube is engaging in some year-end cleanup that could result in channels seeing a decrease in their subscriber counts. The video giant on Tuesday warned creators that they may see a decrease in subscriber counts on Dec. 3 as it removes “closed accounts” from the overall tallies. YouTube didn’t say how big a drop in [...]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Completely Gets Rid of Forced Ads for Cloud DVR Recordings

    YouTube’s live TV streaming service is finally getting of forced ad breaks for all cloud DVR recordings: YouTube TV announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that consumers will now be able to fast forward through ad breaks on recorded shows from CBS, the Smithsonian Channel and POP TV. What's sweeter than unlimited DVR space? Full control [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

    Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more. Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad