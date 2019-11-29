Viu Streaming Platform to Carry Discovery Shows in Asia

Multinational Asian video-streaming operator Viu is to begin carrying factual and lifestyle content from Discovery Networks.

Content will be sourced from Discovery, Discovery Asia, Animal Planet, Food Network, TLC, and HGTV. Lifestyle shows include: “Jason Tastes Asia”; “Family Kitchen with Sherson”; and “Cooking for Love.” Reality content includes: “Cake Boss”; “Dr. Pimple Popper”; “90 Day Fiance”; and “Iron Chef Gauntlet.” Docuseries include: “Deadliest Catch”; “Gold Rush”; “White Water”; and “Extinct Or Alive.”

The content will be available in six markets, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Viu subscribers will also have access to Asian Food Network content. The content will carry English, Bahasa Melayu, Bahasa Indonesia, Traditional Chinese, and Thai subtitles per as-available basis.

Backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW, Viu counts more than 36 million monthly active users. “Having firmly established a highly engaged user base in the past few years, our collaboration with Discovery marks a further step in the continual expansion of our offerings to enrich the content experience for our viewers through international and regional collaborations as well as through the development of Viu Original,” said Janice Lee, CEO of Viu. “With Discovery we see the opportunity to offer top quality factual and lifestyle entertainment, including travel, lifestyle and living, that resonates with a broad spectrum of our audience on the Viu platform.”

“Our earlier collaboration with Viu on ‘No Sleep No FOMO’ provided us with a deeper understanding of Viu’s expanding user base across the region and the high-quality service it provides. This is particularly important to us as a premium brand and our efforts to offer our modernized Asian Food Network content to a broader audience,” said Anna Pak, VP and GM for Southeast Asia, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.