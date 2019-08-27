Viu Asian Streamer Sets up Indonesian Adaptation of ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Multi-territory, Asian streaming service, Viu is to produce an Indonesian adaptation of U.S. hit series “Pretty Little Liars.”

Localized in Bahasa and filmed in Bali, the series follows a group of four estranged undergraduate students whose group fell apart when their former leader went missing. The girls come back together in the face of danger, when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure known as “A,” who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.

The original show ran for seven seasons on ABC Family / Freeform in the U.S. Owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment, the show was produced by ABC Family, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Television.

The new show will be set up as an Indonesia and Malaysia co-production at Viu, part of Hong Kong’s PCCW Media, and by Warner Bros. International Television Production. The series is expected to begin airing late this year, and will be simultaneously available in all 17 of Viu’s Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Set in the fictional town of Amerta, the series will be filmed entirely on site in Bali, Indonesia, and directed by Emil Heradi (“The Night Bus,” “Sagarmatha”). The cast is headlined by Anya Geraldine as Hanna, Eyka Farhana as Ema, Valerie Thomas as Sabrina, Shindy Huang as Aria, and Yuki Kato as Alissa, as the famed lead quintet.

“ ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is a proven show that resonates with younger viewers with similar profiles to our Viu audience,” said Janice Lee, MD of PCW Media. “In line with our strategy to invest in creating content assets, in 2019 we will have a mix of Viu Original productions and will work with international partners on local adaptations that resonate with audiences in Asia.”

Operating with both free and paid tiers, Viu is available in 17 markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar in Asia, the Middle East countries of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the newly launched South Africa.

It focuses on premium Asian content in different genres with local language subtitles, as well as original production series under the ‘Viu Original’ initiative. Viu previously adapted Endemol Shine’s “The Bridge,” setting it also in Southeast Asia.