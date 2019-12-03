VidCon: Facebook Renews Content Partnership With Singapore’s IMDA, Showcases Local Content

Facebook and Singapore’s Infocomm Development Authority (IMDA) announced the renewal of the Facebook Creator Lab Singapore for a second season on Tuesday. The partnership renewal was announced on the sidelines of Singapore’s first VidCon Asia Summit conference.

The Lab oversees the creation of videos that premiere on , the video platform that is part of the giant social media network. The event marked the first time that content was showcased to the media in Singapore. Local Singaporean content presented at the event included “RockStarArms,” a fitness show by Natalie Dau, and “Our Grandfather Story” by Kai Yuan, a program that rediscovers forgotten Singaporean stories and traditions.

Other content featured during the event included Facebook Watch shows created in partnership with MTV Asia – “5 In 5,” “The Ride,” and “Generation Change”; and other shows native to Asia including “Planet Warriors” by Nas Daily, “The $100 Show” by Alyne, Huda Kattan’s “HudaBoss,” and “The Rising Star Show” by Pewpew.

There were also on-stage interviews with Los Angeles-based Facebook creators Prince Ea and Markian Benhamou. Prince Ea had earlier participated in a VidCon keynote with Saurabh Doshi, head, entertainment partnerships for Facebook Asia Pacific and Nas Daily.

“Our endeavor is to continue to empower local individuals with talent and creativity to pursue their passion as a profession,” said Doshi.

“The program provides local emerging creators with the knowledge, skills and mentorship required to take their concepts through to a global audience and build a sustainable career as a digital content creator,” said Howie Lau, chief industry development officer at the IMDA. “This supports our goal to develop a new generation of media companies and talents in Singapore that can create innovative content for new media platforms.”

Application for the second season of the Lab will close at the end of Jan.