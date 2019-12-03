×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

VidCon: Facebook Renews Content Partnership With Singapore’s IMDA, Showcases Local Content

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook - Watch - TV screen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook and Singapore’s Infocomm Development Authority (IMDA) announced the renewal of the Facebook Creator Lab Singapore for a second season on Tuesday. The partnership renewal was announced on the sidelines of Singapore’s first VidCon Asia Summit conference.

The Lab oversees the creation of videos that premiere on Facebook Watch, the video platform that is part of the giant social media network. The event marked the first time that Facebook Watch content was showcased to the media in Singapore. Local Singaporean content presented at the event included “RockStarArms,” a fitness show by Natalie Dau, and “Our Grandfather Story” by Kai Yuan, a program that rediscovers forgotten Singaporean stories and traditions.

Other content featured during the event included Facebook Watch shows created in partnership with MTV Asia – “5 In 5,” “The Ride,” and “Generation Change”; and other shows native to Asia including “Planet Warriors” by Nas Daily, “The $100 Show” by Alyne, Huda Kattan’s “HudaBoss,” and “The Rising Star Show” by Pewpew.

There were also on-stage interviews with Los Angeles-based Facebook creators Prince Ea and Markian Benhamou. Prince Ea had earlier participated in a VidCon keynote with Saurabh Doshi, head, entertainment partnerships for Facebook Asia Pacific and Nas Daily.

Popular on Variety

“Our endeavor is to continue to empower local individuals with talent and creativity to pursue their passion as a profession,” said Doshi.

“The program provides local emerging creators with the knowledge, skills and mentorship required to take their concepts through to a global audience and build a sustainable career as a digital content creator,” said Howie Lau, chief industry development officer at the IMDA. “This supports our goal to develop a new generation of media companies and talents in Singapore that can create innovative content for new media platforms.”

Application for the second season of the Lab will close at the end of Jan.

More Digital

  • Facebook - Watch - TV screen

    VidCon: Facebook Renews Content Partnership With Singapore’s IMDA, Showcases Local Content

    Facebook and Singapore’s Infocomm Development Authority (IMDA) announced the renewal of the Facebook Creator Lab Singapore for a second season on Tuesday. The partnership renewal was announced on the sidelines of Singapore’s first VidCon Asia Summit conference. The Lab oversees the creation of videos that premiere on Facebook Watch, the video platform that is part [...]

  • Post Malone arrives at the American

    Post Malone, Billie Eilish Top Spotify's Year-End Charts

    Amid a forest of decade-end and year-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Post Malone and Billie Eilish hit some notable marks. The full lists appear below, but highlights include: Post Malone is the most-streamed artist of 2019 with over 6.5 billion streams globally; Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is [...]

  • American Music Awards nominations Drake

    Drake, Ed Sheeran Top Spotify’s Decade-End Charts

    Amid a forest of decade-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Drake and Ed Sheeran hit some notable marks. The full lists appear below, but highlights Drake as the most-streamed artist of the decade, with 28 billion streams; Ed Sheeran clocked the most-streamed track of the decade, with more than 2.3 billion streams). Sheeran, Post Malone, [...]

  • Spirited Away

    Studio Ghibli's Film Catalog Will Be Available for Digital Purchase for the First Time

    GKids will release the entire Studio Ghibli catalog of animated films for digital purchase for the first time in North America on Dec. 17. The Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli catalog includes best animated film Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” and five other Oscar-nominated titles: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” [...]

  • Dreamscape_Dragon vr

    Dreamscape Gets ‘DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Dreamscape has teamed up with DreamWorks Animation to launch a new “How to Train Your Dragons” experience at its flagship Westfield Century City VR center in Los Angeles later this month. The 11-minute “DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy” experience allows up to 8 participants to hone their dragon-flying skills together, and [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Eases Restrictions on 'Simulated' Violence in Gaming Content

    YouTube announced a change to its content guidelines that will be more permissive in allowing depictions of violence in video-game content — as long as it’s not the sole focus of a video. Starting on Dec. 2, YouTube said, scripted or simulated violent content found in video games will be treated the same as scripted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad